In a viral video, a 65-year-old Ghanaian man impressively defeated his grandson in a press-up challenge, showcasing remarkable strength and determination

The young man eventually gave up, while the elderly gentleman continued with unwavering vigour until his grandson begged for mercy

The video, originally shared on Snapchat, has garnered widespread admiration and testifies to the enduring vitality of individuals of all ages

A video showcasing the remarkable strength and tenacity of a 65-year-old Ghanaian man has left netizens astonished and inspired.

In the video, the elderly gentleman engages in a press-up challenge with his grandson, displaying unwavering vigour and determination.

Despite the young man's eventual surrender, the senior continued the exercise relentlessly until his grandson pleaded for mercy.

A Ghanaian man and grandson do a press-up contest Photo credit: Silkydivaa1 via Snapchat

This impressive display speaks to the enduring vitality and resilience that individuals of all ages can possess, offering a source of motivation and admiration for many.

Ghanaians react to video of 65-year-old grandpa doing pushups

The awe-inspiring video, originally shared on the Snapchat handle Silkydivaa1, has garnered widespread attention and sparked enthusiastic reactions from viewers.

Below are some of the reactions that trailed the video.

@PK_DENZIL said:

kw33r the man got up and he looked like 45 instead of 65 … amazing

@broken_heart490 commented:

47 push ups. I do 50 sets 3 times every morning. Just saying ‍

@KvngZarman indicated:

The man be hard but the guy should have at least done 30

@DarlingBoygh57 added:

This is why they keep saying this generation is full of lazy people

Watch the video below:

Age-defying elderly woman stuns social media with youthful appearance

Meanwhile, in a recent social media sensation, an elderly woman has left viewers astounded by her youthful appearance that defies her age of 55.

In a captivating video, she confidently sports her stunning grey hair in a ponytail while speaking about the art of looking good at every life stage.

The woman's beauty and age-defying allure have sparked extensive discussions online, with many curious to uncover her secret to maintaining such a youthful appearance.

Sarkodie and team engage in pre-concert pushup session in New York

In other news, Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, a recipient of numerous awards, was observed participating in a pushup session with three members of his team as part of preparations for his upcoming concert in New York.

In a delightful scene, Sarkodie's daughter, Titi, took charge of recording the moment, while his son, MJ, shared in the amusement beside her.

Interestingly, many fans inquired about Sarkodie's manager, Angeltown, as he was noticeably absent from the pushup exercise.

