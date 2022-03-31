Dolla Kabarry and his wife Connie have had to buy a Toyota Landcruiser and Samsung phone for their daughter Sheryl who just completed primary school

This was because the Luo singer was fulfilling a promise they made to the young girl if she scored over 400 marks in the recently-released KCPE exams

Netizens have hailed the parents for keeping the promise, adding that it will motivate the youngster to be a top achiever going forward

The bar for rewarding students who have performed well in the recently-released Kenya Certificate of Primary Exams (KCPE) has just been set at an all-time high.

Connie Kabarry shared a video of her daughter cheering while on top of the off-road vehicle. Photos: Connie Kabarry.

Source: Facebook

This is after popular Luo artiste Dolla Kabarry and his wife Connie bought a Toyota Landcruiser for their daughter named Sheryl.

The elated mother revealed that they promised her the expensive items as a spur of the moment, but the girl did deliver.

"Things we promise our kids thinking they won't deliver. It has come the time to deliver, stay tuned and wait for the gift, you deserve everything we promised you my sweet angel Sheryl," she wrote.

Promises delivered

In a video shared on Facebook by Connie, the youngster is seen popping out of the roof of an unregistered Landcruiser.

"Daddy, if I score 400 and above you'll buy me a big car and mom gets me a Samsung phone. Here we are baby, here we are," Connie captioned the video.

The move was hailed by social media users who reiterated that it will motivate the young girl to be a high achiever going forward.

Kawili Mike Snr Intellectual:

"Eish. That girl is very lucky to have such wonderful parents. God bless."

Joseph Austeen;

'How I wish God would have given Manamba some more years to see these by herself and enjoy in pride.'

Claire Namnyak;

"I love the way ur motivating her. She will surely give you good results again and again. Congrats toto.

