A young man who works as a waiter has recently been gifted $300 (GH₵2,250) by an elderly man who met him at the restaurant he works

In an emotional video, the customer called the waiter upon realizing he was have a bad day and gave him money to brighten his day

Faye Yerke commented: "God bless you for being so generous to this young man. They work so hard pleasing the public"

A kind customer's actions towards a waiter has recently sparked a lot of emotions on social media.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on a Facebook page called Sharing is Caring had an elderly man who went to a place that looks like a restaurant checking up on a young man who was waiting on tables.

Emotional young waiter, Ghana cedis, waiter huging customer Photo credit: Sharing is caring/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In the post, the customer asked the waiter how his day has been and the young man admitted that it had been rough.

The next thing was the customer pulling out $300 (GH₵2,250) and giving it to the young man. He then got up and hugged the emotional waiter.

The post got many people reacting massively on social media. At the time of this publication, the post has over 3,000,000 views with close to 8,000 comments and 150,000 reactions.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Jacquelyn Green replied:

Sir, your kindness and generosity is making such a difference in this young man's life. Thank you for giving us all a lesson in caring. God bless you all.

Faye Yerke commented:

God Bless You for being so generous to this young man. They work so hard pleasing the public

Pamela Lawrence shared:

Wow, what a wonderful gift. this man was so kind and so loving showing the young man how great God is that we never know when a blessing will come our way. Also, to be a blessing to everyone he interacts with. The money was wonderful too.

From Shelley Peterson:

Wow that's amazing . Hes blessed . Thank you kind sir for your generosity I'm sure that young man is very grateful

Bonnie Burns replied:

Great gift but why do you have to post it on social media?? Random acts of kindness should be between the giver & the Lord. Just my opinion, not looking for any negative remarks. But God Bless you for helping the young man...

Carolyn Makainai said:

That was a beautiful, caring and kind gesture for this young guy. It should go viral as it can make both sides happy to do this. It would be nice to see more of it.

Cecilia Angrybirds Munoz commented:

This brought me to tears. An angel in action is something I haven't seen lately. I loved how this angel hugged this young man. He hugged him as a father comforting, holding and loving his own son

Watch the full video linked below;

Amazing Moment Young Lady Who Used to Trek to Work for Hours Gets Brand New Car From People She Didn’t Know

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young lady, Adrianna Edwards, who works as a waitress at Denny’s in Texas was gifted a car by a couple when they heard her story in 2019.

According to CrossMap Story, the lady always walked seven miles each to and from work. Her estimated hours of trekking is five hours.

When speaking with the media about her struggle and why she kept at it, Adrianna revealed that she has got to do whatever she needed to do to feed herself.

Source: YEN.com.gh