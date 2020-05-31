Top 17 richest presidents in Africa 2023 and their net worth

It is indisputable that Africa has many untapped resources. Most of the nations in the continent are categorised as third-world or developing. Despite this, each has affluent people, some of whom are at the helm of leadership. The richest presidents in Africa are wealthy because their salaries are high, they have multiple investments, and some come from affluent backgrounds.

Richest presidents in Africa. Photo: Carlos R. Alvarez, Kevin Dietsch, Filip Singer - Pool, Dan Kitwood - Pool (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Many people daydream about life as affluent and powerful people. For the richest presidents in Africa, this is a reality. They have political power and resources that can sustain generations for years. How did they become rich, and how much are they worth?

Richest presidents in Africa: top 17 list

Most African political leaders are wealthy. Some are significantly richer than others. Check out the list of the wealthiest presidents below to discover who they are and their sources of wealth.

17. Mahamat Déby (Chad) - $50 million

Full name: Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno

Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno Date of birth: 1st January 1984

1st January 1984 Age: 39 years (as of 2023)

39 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Chad

Chad Sources of wealth: Military career and inheritance

Mahamat Déby is the transitional president of Chad and the Chadian army general. He took over the country's leadership on 20th April 2021 after his father's demise. He has an estimated net worth of $50 million.

16. Yoweri Museveni (Uganda) - $50 million

Yoweri Museveni of Uganda during the London Conference on Somalia at Lancaster House in London, England. Photo: Hannah McKay - WPA Pool

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Tibuhaburwa

Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Tibuhaburwa Date of birth: 15th September 1944

15th September 1944 Age: 78 years (as of 2023)

78 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Ntungamo, Uganda

Ntungamo, Uganda Sources of wealth: Presidential salary, farming, and other business investments

Yoweri Kaguta Tibuhaburwa Museveni has been Uganda's head of state since 1986. Over the years, he has accumulated a lot of wealth from his salary and other ventures. His net worth is about $50 million.

Museveni has invested in various sectors. He is an avid farmer and has mainly invested in livestock farming. He also has businesses in the energy, food processing, and construction industries.

15. Muhammadu Buhari (Nigeria) - $80 million

Muhammadu Buhari delivers remarks to journalists at the end of his meeting with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa in Belem Presidential Palace. Photo: Horacio Villalobos/ Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Muhammadu Buhari

Muhammadu Buhari Date of birth: 17th December 1942

17th December 1942 Age: 80 years (as of 2023)

80 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Daura, Nigeria

Daura, Nigeria Sources of wealth: Military career, political career, and business investments

Muhammadu Buhari is the sitting and soon-to-exit president of Nigeria. His net worth is about $80 million.

He has had a long-running career in the Nigerian military. He climbed the ladder and was the military head of state from 1983 to 1985, earning him a lot of money. He also owns multiple businesses in Nigeria and overseas, including in the oil sector.

14. King Mswati III (Swaziland) - $100 million

King Mswati of Swaziland listens during the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York, U.S.A. Photo: Bess Adler/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Mswati III

Mswati III Date of birth: 19th April 1968

19th April 1968 Age: 54 years (as of 2023)

54 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Raleigh Fitkin Memorial Hospital, Manzini, Eswatini

Raleigh Fitkin Memorial Hospital, Manzini, Eswatini Sources of wealth: Inheritance and business investments

Mswati III is the reigning King of Swaziland and the head of the Swazi royal family. He has an estimated net worth of $100 million dollars. He became the youngest ruling monarch after being crowned the king at 18.

A significant portion of his wealth is inherited from his family. He also has a stake in various businesses, which rake in a significant amount of money each year.

13. Isaias Afwerki (Eritrea) - $180 million

Isaias Afwerki, leader of Eritrea, speaks during the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York. Photo: Stan Honda/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Isaias Afwerki

Isaias Afwerki Date of birth: 2nd February 1946

2nd February 1946 Age: 77 years (as of 2023)

77 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Asmara, Eritrea

Asmara, Eritrea Sources of wealth: Political career and business investments

Isaias Afwerki has been Eritrea's head of state since the country gained independence in 1993. He has been on the political scene for decades and was part of his country's freedom fighters.

Besides making money from his work as president, he also earns from several business investments. He has a net worth of $180 million.

12. Alassane Ouattara (Ivory Coast) - $185 million

Alassane Ouattara, Ivory Coast's president, at the European Union-Africa Union Summit at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: Valeria Mongelli/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Alassane Dramane Ouattara

Alassane Dramane Ouattara Date of birth: 1st January 1942

1st January 1942 Age: 81 years (as of 2023)

81 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Dimbokro, Côte d’Ivoire

Dimbokro, Côte d’Ivoire Sources of wealth: Business investments, employment, and political career

Alassane Ouattara became the fifth president of Ivory Coast in 2010. Before then, he served as the country's prime minister. In the late 1960s and early 1970s, he was employed by the International Monetary Fund in Washington DC. He has a net worth of $185 million.

11. Abdel Fattah el-Sisi (Egypt) - $185 million

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi participates in the Leaders Session – Partnering on Agenda 2063 at the US - Africa Leaders Summit in Washington, DC. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Abdel Fattah Saeed Hussein Khalil el-Sisi

Abdel Fattah Saeed Hussein Khalil el-Sisi Date of birth: 19th November 1954

19th November 1954 Age: 68 years (as of 2023)

68 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Al-Jamāliyah

Al-Jamāliyah Sources: Military career, presidential salary, and business investments

Abdel Fattah Saeed Hussein Khalil el-Sisi became Egypt's head of state in 2014 and has an estimated net worth of $185 million. Before becoming the president, he served in the army for many years.

Besides earning from the military and his current position, he owns several investment firms operating in North Africa and overseas.

10. Paul Biya (Cameroon) - $200 million

President of Cameroon Paul Biya attends a signing ceremony at The Great Hall Of The People in Beijing, China. Photo: Lintao Zhang

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Paul Biya

Paul Biya Date of birth: 13th February 1933

13th February 1933 Age: 90 years (as of 2023)

90 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Mvomeka'a, Cameroon

Mvomeka'a, Cameroon Sources: Political career and business investments

Paul Barthélemy Biya'a bi Mvondo has headed Cameroon since 6th November 1982 and has a net worth of $200 million. During his almost 40-year-old tenure, he has accumulated plenty of wealth.

Cameroon's head of state and his family own multiple businesses. They have companies in the timber, oil, banking, transport, and construction sectors.

9. Nana Akufo-Addo (Ghana) - $250 million

Nana Akufo-Addo delivers the Keynote Address for the 10th Annual Africa Development Conference at Harvard University in Cambridge. Photo: Paul Marotta

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Date of birth: 29th March 1944

29th March 1944 Age: 79 years (as of 2023)

79 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Accra, Ghana

Accra, Ghana Sources of wealth: Law career, political career, and business investments

Nana Akufo-Addo, the fifth President of Ghana, has an estimated net worth of $250 million. He became the country's head in early January 2017 and was re-elected for his second term in 2020. He practiced law before becoming a politician and has invested in multiple businesses.

8. William Ruto (Kenya) - $305 million

Kenyan President William Ruto speaks at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters in New York City. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: William Kipchirchir Samoei Arap Ruto

William Kipchirchir Samoei Arap Ruto Date of birth: 21st December 1966

21st December 1966 Age: 56 years (as of 2023)

56 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Kamagut, Kenya

Kamagut, Kenya Sources of wealth: Political career, agriculture, and business investments

William Ruto's net worth in 2023 is about KES 40 billion or $305 million. He is the fifth and current president of Kenya since 13th September 2022. Before becoming president, he served as Kenya's deputy president from 2013 to 2022

7. Patrice Talon (Benin) - $400 million

Benin's President Patrice Talon at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France. Photo: Antoine Gyori/Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Patrice Guillaume Athanase Talon

Patrice Guillaume Athanase Talon Date of birth: 1st May 1958

1st May 1958 Age: 64 years (as of 2023)

64 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Benin

Benin Sources of wealth: Businesses in the key cotton sector and running Cotonou's port

Patrice Talon assumed his current position as the President of Benin on 6th April 2016. He is worth about $400 million as of 2023.

He made his wealth from running multiple businesses, especially in the cotton sector. He also raked a significant amount of money from running Cotonou's port.

6. Cyril Ramaphosa (South Africa) - $450 million

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attends a press conference after the G20 Compact with Africa conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Filip Singer - Pool

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa

Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa Date of birth: 17th November 1952

17th November 1952 Age: 70 years (as of 2023)

70 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Soweto, South Africa

Soweto, South Africa Earnings: $198,742 (R2.99 million) monthly salary

$198,742 (R2.99 million) monthly salary Sources: Political career, entrepreneurship, and investments

South Africa's sitting president, Cyril Ramaphosa, has a net worth of $450 million. He is a former anti-apartheid activist, trade union leader, and entrepreneur.

He stepped back from his business pursuits to focus on his political career. Even so, he still makes a significant amount of money every year from his business investments.

5. Paul Kagame (Rwanda) - $500 million

Paul Kagame, Rwanda's president, at the European Union-Africa Union Summit in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: Valeria Mongelli/Bloomberg

Source: Instagram

Full name: Paul Kagame

Paul Kagame Date of birth: 23rd October 1957

23rd October 1957 Age: 65 years (as of 2023)

65 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Ruanda-Urundi

Ruanda-Urundi Sources of wealth: Businesses and political career

Paul Kagame, the president of Rwanda, has an estimated net worth of $500 million. He assumed his current political position in March 2000 and is the nation's fourth president.

Besides earning an impressive monthly salary, Kagame has made investments in almost all sectors of his country's economy. His family owns and runs Crystal Ventures, a company with assets worth over $500 million.

4. Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo (Equatorial Guinea) - $600 million

Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, President of Equatorial Guinea, delivers a speech during the first Gateway To Africa conference held in Geneva, Switzerland. Photo: Harold Cunningham

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo

Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo Date of birth: 5th June 1942

5th June 1942 Age: 80 years (as of 2023)

80 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Acoacán, Equatorial Guinea

Acoacán, Equatorial Guinea Sources: Presidential salary, business investments, and alleged government looting

Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo is one of the wealthiest political leaders in Africa. He has an estimated net worth of $600 million. He became Equatorial Guinea's head of state in 1979 and is one of the longest-serving African presidents.

3. Ali Bongo Ondimba (Gabon) - $1 billion

Gabon President Ali Bongo Ondimba speaks during an Action on Forests and Land Use event on day three of COP26 at SECC on 2nd November 2021 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. Photo: Paul Ellis - Pool

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Ali Bongo Ondimba

Ali Bongo Ondimba Date of birth: 9th February 1959

9th February 1959 Age: 64 years (as of 2023)

64 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo

Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo Sources of wealth: Inheritance, presidential salary, and business investments

Ali Bongo Ondimba became the president of Gabon in 2009 and has an estimated net worth of $1 billion. He assumed the presidential position following the demise of his father.

During his father's tenure, he held senior government positions, which earned him a lot of money. Besides, he was born into a wealthy family.

2. Bola Ahmed Tinubu (Nigeria) - $4 billion

Full name: Chief Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu

Chief Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu Date of birth: 29th March 1952

29th March 1952 Age: 71 years (as of 2023)

71 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Sources of wealth: Political career and business investments

Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the president-elect of the Republic of Nigeria. He is recognised among the wealthiest politicians in Nigeria, with an estimated net worth of $4 billion. He will officially succeed Muhammadu Buhari in late May 2023.

1. King Mohammed VI (Morocco) - $5.7 billion

King Mohammed VI of Morocco attends the signing of bilateral agreements at the Agdal Royal Palace in Rabat, Morocco. Photo: Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Full name: King Mohammed VI

King Mohammed VI Date of birth: 21st August 1963

21st August 1963 Age: 59 years (as of 2023)

59 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Rabat, Morocco

Rabat, Morocco Sources of wealth: Inheritance, presidential salary, and businesses

King Mohammed VI of Morocco is the richest president in Africa in 2023, with an estimated net worth of$5.7 billion. He took over the position after the passing of his father in 1999.

Mohammed VI is a member of the Alaouite dynasty, the present Moroccan royal family. He makes his wealth from his presidential salary and vast businesses. He also inherited plenty of wealth from his family.

Who is the richest leader in Africa?

King Mohammed VI of Morocco is the richest president on the continent. His net worth is $5.7 billion.

Who is the richest president in the whole world?

Vladimir Putin is believed to be the wealthiest president in the world. He has an estimated net worth of $200 billion.

Who is the richest president in Africa?

The richest president in Africa is King Mohammed VI of Morocco, with an estimated net worth of $5.7 billion.

Most African heads of state are wealthy. The above list of the richest presidents in Africa shows that many of them have gained their wealth from their illustrious careers, business investments, and inheritance.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

