An honest Ghanaian taxi driver is going viral on social media after returning an amount of GH¢8,000 that was left in his car

In the viral video, the gentleman, upon entering the woman's house with the money, was received with tears of joy

The video has since been warming numerous hearts on social media with many calling for him to be greatly rewarded

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

An amazing Ghanaian taxi driver whose name is yet to be identified has done the unthinkable on the morning of Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in a video that is fast topping social media charts.

In the footage, the driver had returned an amount of GH¢8,000 that was mistakenly dropped by a market woman in his vehicle.

Although he saw the money the day before, the driver did not get the opportunity to return it to the woman but decided to do so the very next morning.

Screenshots from video taken when taxi driver returned GH¢8k left in his car Photo credit: @saddickadams/Twitter

Source: Facebook

Upon seeing him with the money, the woman and her entire household who had already known that she lost the huge amount of money could not hold back their tears as they all took turns hugging him passionately.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaians bless the taxi driver who returned the money

The video, since it got shared online, has been heaping many heartwarming reactions.

Romeo Gyimah said:

What will it profit a man if he gained the whole world and loses his life???? After all there are still good people in Ghana, and that can give us hope! God bless you.

Alfred Okyere-Darko commented:

Only a few bad nuts are taking the shine out of the good deeds of millions of Ghanaians. Ghana is still an icon in the world.

Edward D Ofori indicated:

God will bless him abundantly always. Those greedy and thieves should learn from him. There's no blessing in what's not yours and but wrongfully have it

Watch the video below

Honest taxi driver returns phone after a passenger left it in his car

In a separate story, a kind-spirited Ghanaian taxi driver only identified as Owusu has reportedly returned a phone after a passenger left it in his car.

As YEN.com.gh reported, Owusu was greatly lauded for his honesty.

Though details, including the passenger who left the phone in his vehicle and where the incident occurred, are yet to be known, the post indicated that he could have chosen to do otherwise.

Source: YEN.com.gh