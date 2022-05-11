A kindhearted Nigerian entertainer popularly known as De General made the day of a woman he found begging by the roadside

De General had first disguised to be a needy fellow and approached the woman seeking alms, claiming that he was hungry

Despite also seeking alms herself, the woman put his needs first by offering him her own money and this got her N100k (almost GH¢2,000) on the spot

A beggar's kind gesture to a stranger has earned her bundles of cash from the same fellow in the space of seconds.

Nigerian comedian and content creator De General had pretended to be needy and sought help from the woman.

He hugged her after the huge cash gift. Photo Credit: @iam_degeneral

Shabbily dressed with a black bag, the Nigerian pleaded with the woman seated by the roadside and begged for money so he could eat.

The woman didn't hesitate as she handed him money from what she appeared to have realised that day.

Following her response, De General immediately went on his knees and appreciated the woman for being kind to him.

De General makes his real intentions known to her

While showing her his car packed some metres ahead, he revealed that he wasn't needy and that it was all a test to find a good person.

The entertainer hailed the woman for being good to him despite her situation, went on his knees and handed her bundles of cash that amounted to close to GH¢2,000 (N100,000).

This is after he returned the money she had offered him.

In a video from the heartwarming incident he shared on Instagram, De General hugged the woman whose mouth refused to close by reason of the surprise that hit her.

Nigerians react

@_milly101_ said:

"I think I’m liking this your new concept, God will keep supporting you and keep blessing you for what you’re doing, it’s really add to see in this sapa who’s going to share with you. Even brothers don’t share with each other again, may God keep blessing you."

@iarmrick said:

"Other than wasting money In clubs Or Throwing Money In the Sea When people need this money on the streets."

@hiljada_sunca said:

"Abeg make I know the next location, make I go dress like beggar give you money so you go bless me."

@gee_bee_virus said:

"She was in his shoes, she knew exactly what he was going through. (Moral Be in they shoes and be Kind )."

