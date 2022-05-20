A Law School graduate has recently resorted to netizens to share memories she has created with her father

One of the photos had her as a little girl being carried by her father after graduating from kindergarten and the other was taken after completing Law School

@j_soala commented: "I'm definitely getting a picture like this with my dad when I graduate"

A beautiful young lady has recently caused quite the stir on social media after sharing photos of herself and her father.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @britttmjones had her posting pictures of herself being lifted by her father in Kindergarten and a current photo with the same pose after graduating from the Law School.

Before and after photos of father and daughter Photo credit: britttmjones/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The pictures were shared with the caption;

"From Kindergarten to Law School; We did it dad! ♥️"

At the time of this publication, the post has close to 10,000 retweets with over 600 quote tweets and 140,000 likes.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@Shirley82379149 commented:

Us very proud. Now let’s get 2 earning the truth of purpose saving this world by correct management of our legal services we make sure u learn law not rehearse memorizing not understanding definition depth intention narrative etymology of languages used getting us here!!! 4ward

@TallMuye replied:

My dad never came to any of my graduations, it doesn't mean he don't like me, that's just how some African parents are, Congratulations dear❤

@j_soala commented:

I'm definitely getting a picture like this with my dad when I graduate

From @CrownHod:

I feel that friendship between daughter and father. Congrats!

@Darlene35084473

Beautiful...that little girl in u still able to be up in her dad's arms.. Congratulations...

From @KingKeyyyy:

Black girl magic at its finest with your daddy there . Love this for you so much !

