Pictures of two Ghanaian young friend has surfaced on social media and has stirred up a lot of reactions

In a Facebook page, Eku Fash Eshun shared 'before and now' photos of her friend who was celebrating her birthday

Eku's caption had her thanking God for the progress in life and she took the opportunity to wish her friend a happy birthday

A young Ghanaian lady has recently got many social media users reacting after sharing pictures of herself and her friend currently and some years back.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook timeline of Eku Fash Eshun had her sharing the 'before and now' photos and thanking God for his goodness upon herself and her friend all these years.

Eku and her friend posing for the camera Photo credit: Eku Fash Eshun/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Eku Fash also wished her friend a happy birthday and prayed for the best in all things for her.

Our Before and Now and we will always say our good Lord has been good to us. Happy birthday to my chosen family Wishing u all the goodies in life. Enjoy ur day baby gal

Some of the comments on the post have been highlighted belwo by YEN.com.gh;

Theophilus Kojo commented:

Beautiful looking and so lovely

Selassie Bob replied:

Belated birthday to you dear. God bless you abundantly

Thomas Kwasi Ackatia wrote:

Happy Birthday to you. More blessings, more money, and long life .

From Ama Oforiwaa Badu:

Happy birthday beautiful

Check out the full photos linked here.

