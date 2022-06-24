The low haircut of a young girl recently surfaced on social media and has sparked a lot of reactions among netizens

Many who saw the video took to the comments section to recount similar experiences they had growing up

@adamazichioma45 commented: "This is how my mom use to cut my hair when was a kid, but this hair looks like my math teacher"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A video of the hairstyle of an anonymous young girl has recently surfaced online and has caused quite the stir among social media users.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok timeline of @babee_sonia had the entire hair of the young lady trimmed off.

Girl with low haircut, surprised lady Photo credit: @babee_sonia/TikTok, Roos Koole/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Many netizens seem to have been reminded of how their parents used to cut their hair that low. At the time of this publication, over 2 million views have been racked up, with more than 208,000 people reacting and 10,000 of them commenting.

Some of the interesting comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@adamazichioma45 commented:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

This is how my mom use to cut my hair, when am a kid, but dis hair looks like my math teacher

@aketchjoywinnie said:

For Christmas Eve mum had our hair this dripping for Christmas

@markmabuza wrote:

Like my father always said to the barber - let it shine

@beasenghore wondered:

Who did this

@akudzweishe21 replied:

Some parents won't see heaven

From @darkskinrukky:

when you complain that the hairstylist's hand is too painful so your mom takes you to the barber

@its_hortyy commented:

My head back in highschool

Watch the full video linked below;

Beautiful lady decides to 'dawg' long hair for haircut; photos go viral

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a lady showed off her beautiful haircut on Twitter, a look which contradicts her known profile photo and people talked about it.

In a post on the platform on Tuesday, November 24, the lady shared photos of her new haircut with perfect 'friction' lines. Her photos received mixed reactions from people as some wondered why she had to go on a low cut.

As at the time of writing this report, her post has got hundreds of reactions with over 6,000 likes that show massive engagements.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh