A young man has put a wide smile on the face of his mother by purchasing a brand new whip for her

The young man shared a photo of the car he bought for his mother and a screenshot of their WhatsApp conversation, which showed her excitement

The tweet blew up on Twitter, and many people were impressed by the gesture as they praised the young chap

A Twitter post by a young man has got lots of people talking and for positive reasons. The young man shared a photo of a car he bought for his mum alongside a screenshot of their conversation. The screenshot showed his mum's excitement.

The woman could not hold back her joy as she exalted her son with all possible praise. She mentioned that she could not even sleep out of excitement from the gesture in the conversation.

Photo: young man buys mother car Source: AjeboDanny

Source: Twitter

The man's deed touched the hearts of his audience, too, as they also blessed him. Many also hoped they could one day make such gestures for their parents.

Social Media Reactions

_Copah_Jay wished to do the same himself in future as he said:

Every mother's dream..To see her baby boy grow and become a blessing. One day I will also post this same tweet.

knorye_nnaji also blessed the young man saying:

God bless you for honoring your mother, May your children take care of you and May you continue to witness happiness in ur life time Amen

UnkleAyo praised the young man saying:

You've done well, my brother. You don do this one. You go do more and you'll reap the dividends of her prayers.

Oga_daniche was also impressed with the gesture and said:

Your blessings just got started. What you just received is called parental blessing, even God approves of it. Massive wins in addy As such, I claim this order of doings and more upon my life and fam

See tweet below:

Source: YEN.com.gh