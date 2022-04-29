Global site navigation

Ghanaian Young Man Claims He Got A Brand New Car Days After Calling It Into Existence
People

by  Linda Anderson
  • A Ghanaian man with the Twitter handle, @sikanikwame_ has recently got many people tapping into his blessing after revealing how he acquired something he had desired
  • In his timeline, he shared that days after prophesying that he would own a car this year, he actually did
  • Many tweets who saw the post took to the comments section to congratulate him and hoped that they would experience a blessing like that soon

A young Ghanaian man has recently caused quite the stir on social media after revealing how he landed his latest car.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @sikanikwame_ had him sharing that one early morning around 2 am in the month of March, he declared by faith to own a car and with days, he got a new car.

Young man gets new car days after praying for it
Young men praying, car key Photo credit: Peter Turnley, GodfriedEdelman/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images
I got a new car by faith , I declared and prophesied 4am’s in March and I got it on 27th March!

Many who saw the post had a lot to say about it. At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 200 retweets with 9 quote tweets and more than 900 likes.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@Vickyhagan_ commented:

Out of curiosity, someone dashed you the car Or gave you the money to buy the car? Or you actually had funds and was capable to buy the car?

@Smallbuoy_jacks praised God on the young man's behalf;

God is working

@DONKOHALBERT1 is tapping into the favour;

Wow, Such favor locate me I Jesus' name

@dreamy_ish is requesting for more details on how @sikanikwame_ landed his car;

Boss...show me road oo...what I want is even way smaller than a car

From @Pro_Designer_:

Wow that's wonderful

@BarcaFanatic3 shared:

Sir Osofo, you dey over do am oo ah

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a man left his mum acting like a kid after he treated her to a pleasant surprise. This is as the son gifted his mother a new car.

A video capturing the adorable moment was shared on Instagram by @naijaloadedotng. In the video, the man carrying a kid led the mother to the spot where the whip was parked and revealed that the car before them belonged to her.

Stunned, the woman burst into a baby-like blush that was quickly followed with a smile. She then held the son close and showered him prayers while appreciating his kind gesture.

Source: YEN.com.gh

