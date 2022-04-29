A Ghanaian man with the Twitter handle, @sikanikwame_ has recently got many people tapping into his blessing after revealing how he acquired something he had desired

In his timeline, he shared that days after prophesying that he would own a car this year, he actually did

Many tweets who saw the post took to the comments section to congratulate him and hoped that they would experience a blessing like that soon

A young Ghanaian man has recently caused quite the stir on social media after revealing how he landed his latest car.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @sikanikwame_ had him sharing that one early morning around 2 am in the month of March, he declared by faith to own a car and with days, he got a new car.

I got a new car by faith , I declared and prophesied 4am’s in March and I got it on 27th March!

Many who saw the post had a lot to say about it. At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 200 retweets with 9 quote tweets and more than 900 likes.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@Vickyhagan_ commented:

Out of curiosity, someone dashed you the car Or gave you the money to buy the car? Or you actually had funds and was capable to buy the car?

@Smallbuoy_jacks praised God on the young man's behalf;

God is working

@DONKOHALBERT1 is tapping into the favour;

Wow, Such favor locate me I Jesus' name

@dreamy_ish is requesting for more details on how @sikanikwame_ landed his car;

Boss...show me road oo...what I want is even way smaller than a car

From @Pro_Designer_:

Wow that's wonderful

@BarcaFanatic3 shared:

Sir Osofo, you dey over do am oo ah

