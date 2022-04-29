Ghanaian Young Man Claims He Got A Brand New Car Days After Calling It Into Existence
- A Ghanaian man with the Twitter handle, @sikanikwame_ has recently got many people tapping into his blessing after revealing how he acquired something he had desired
- In his timeline, he shared that days after prophesying that he would own a car this year, he actually did
- Many tweets who saw the post took to the comments section to congratulate him and hoped that they would experience a blessing like that soon
A young Ghanaian man has recently caused quite the stir on social media after revealing how he landed his latest car.
The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @sikanikwame_ had him sharing that one early morning around 2 am in the month of March, he declared by faith to own a car and with days, he got a new car.
I got a new car by faith , I declared and prophesied 4am’s in March and I got it on 27th March!
Many who saw the post had a lot to say about it. At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 200 retweets with 9 quote tweets and more than 900 likes.
Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;
@Vickyhagan_ commented:
Out of curiosity, someone dashed you the car Or gave you the money to buy the car? Or you actually had funds and was capable to buy the car?
@Smallbuoy_jacks praised God on the young man's behalf;
God is working
@DONKOHALBERT1 is tapping into the favour;
Wow, Such favor locate me I Jesus' name
@dreamy_ish is requesting for more details on how @sikanikwame_ landed his car;
Boss...show me road oo...what I want is even way smaller than a car
From @Pro_Designer_:
Wow that's wonderful
@BarcaFanatic3 shared:
Sir Osofo, you dey over do am oo ah
