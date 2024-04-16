A young lady who went missing for six months has returned home to her family as a fetish priestess

According to a post on X, the lady was found at 2am on Monday on the outskirts of Kwahu-Tafo in the Eastern Region

She was captured in a video standing unconsciously still in the middle of a white circle

A young Ghanaian lady who went missing for many months has returned home in a trance, looking like a fetish priestess, to the disbelieve of many people in her community.

According to a post on X by EDHUB (@eddie_wrt), the young lady had been missing for six months, only to be found on the outskirts of Kwahu-Tafo, near her home in the Eastern Region, dressed like a priestess.

The lady in her full fetish priestess regalia. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt/X (Twiiter)

Source: Twitter

EDHUB (@eddie_wrt) said in his X post that the lady was found at 2am on Monday, April 15, 2024, in an unconscious state, adding that residents believed she was taken away into the bush by some spirits.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young lady stood in the middle of a circle with a man beside her smearing her body with a white substance.

She was later taken home to meet her family and her community members.

Gen Zs in a state of disbelieve

The video has generated a heated discussion online about spirituality between some old folks and Gen Zs.

While the old folks, led by ace sports journalist Saddick Adams, believe spirits took the lady, some Gen Zs are in disbelief, saying they don't believe in such things.

Some of the comments have been compiled below.

@SaddickAdams quoted the post:

I know there are people who don’t believe in spirituality. Growing up, there was a hunter in our village who went missing in the forest for two weeks. Came back deaf and dumb with palm prints on both cheeks. Legends said he was taken by dwarfs (jinns).

@augustmajr disagreed:

the year is 2024 and in the digital age. pretty soon AI will be conquering us. grow up lol none of that spooky stuff is real. I’ve literally sat at cemeteries overnight by myself just to see something. Lol for some weird reason whenever these things happen see how you’re never there? learn to spot conmen/women when you see them

@StonelessGh also commented:

Nkwasea story sei. Who do you want to believe this Mtww

@Abrantielove said:

Eastern Region Yaa Asantewaa

A 19-year-old girl who had been missing for seven years reappears

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a 19-year-old lady who disappeared returned home to her family after seven years.

Named Sadiya Idris, the lady, on return, told Legit TV that she was taken in by a pastor, identified as Jonah Gangas, who forced her into converting to Christianity.

The pastor is currently behind bars, but Sadiya is without her father and grandmother. They died as a result of her disappearance, according to the story.

