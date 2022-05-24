A generous young man has warmed the hearts of many people after he gave out a large sum of money to a poor stranger

In a video which went viral, the kind man noticed a hardworking elderly lady who cleans the streets and decided to reward her

The video touched a lot of people as they were moved by the man's generosity. Many showered blessings on him

A video that made rounds on social media has got many folks smiling and others weeping tears of joy as they witnessed the kind gesture of a young man virtually.

In the video, the young man sitting in his car parked on the shoulders of the road and noticed an elderly street cleaner walking towards his car. As she got closer, he called her.

He commended her for the kind of hard work she was doing. After a short conversation, the man was moved to reward the woman and decided to give her some money. He reached into a compartment in his car and brought out a large bundle of cash and gave it to the lady.

The woman was close to tears as she could not believe the kindness shown to her by the young man. Social media fans who came across the post were happy with what they saw as they praised the young man.

Social Media Reacts To Act Of Kindness

Blogger Donald blessed the kind man, saying:

I don't have anything to say ..... better days are coming for you

Emmanuel was moved to tears as he said:

i can't believed I just drop tears ,God bless you sir

Richmond P could not hold his joy:

chaiii, God bless you, bro..., u will never lack for putting tears of joy n mama's face

Wisdom Agbayizah

Hmm may God almighty bless you bro

See video below:

