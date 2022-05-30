A young Nigerian man has got many talking online after he revealed that he only has N10,000 in his bank account

Many people said he may have more than one account on his iPhone which he bought for N645,000

Among those who reacted to his video interview were TikTok users who were of the belief that Nigerians spend needlessly on expensive things

A Nigerian TikToker with the handle @ahmed_xm_ has interviewed a young man with an expensive phone.

Conducting a social experiment, @ahmed_xm_ asked the man how much he has in his bank account. When he replied N10,000, the interviewer was a bit surprised.

The young man said he withdrew from his account and bought the iPhone. Photo source: TikTok/@ahmed_xm

My account balance is N10,000

He had to confirm by checking the man's account balance on his phone. The TikToker then went ahead to check out the man's iPhone, asking him how much it is worth.

When he was told it is N645,000, he quickly reminded the phone owner that he only has N10,000 in his bank account, suggesting his spending habit is bad.

Watch the full video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mr.T said:

"You tried to mock him when him been honest!!"

Mide Smith said:

"Guys can never tell you their exact bank account balance….. we have more than 5 banks we are using."

user7100570451264 said:

"95% of iPhone users doesn’t have half of their phone in their bank account and am one of them."

usman said:

"And you trust him, only legends can understand."

Mirabel said:

"Why asking plenty unnecessary questions and laughing."

snowwhyte36 said:

"him pack all the money buy iPhone and update."

xonofgracez said:

"If you can’t buy it 3 times, u can’t afford it."

Troy said:

"Bro na bank account u ask, u for ask of his wallet balance (crypto).

Chukwuemeka Emman260 said:

"is not telling you the truth. he didn't show you his real account."

yungstar empire said:

"Guy no dey put money for account again o, u check he BTC wallet...?"

You can't take your iPhone 12 to heaven

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a student in his school uniform with a bag got many people laughing online.

In a video shared on Instagram, he approached a man and wanted to check out his phone. The man kept blocking his hands off. He never wanted him to hold the phone despite the boy's efforts.

When the man told the student to be careful, that it is an expensive iPhone 12, the young boy gave a funny reply. He said even if it is an iPhone 12 and the screen breaks, he will not take the gadget to heaven.

