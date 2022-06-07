A popular Ghanaian ticktocker Jacline Mensah in an interview with Nana Ama McBrown on her Mc Brown's kitchen show

In the interview, the young lady revealed that TikTok pays a lot and said she makes approximately $3000 weekly

The interview left a lot of Ghanaians in shock as they could not believe the young lady makes that sort of money

In an interview with Nana Ama McBrown, popular Ghanaian Tiktoker Jackline Mensah revealed how much she is paid as an influencer after Nana Ama posed the question to her.

She stated that she makes about $3000 a week from the social media app which is GH₵23,550.00 in Ghana cedis which is a lot of money.

Fellow tiktoker Ansantewa who tagged along in the interview also confirmed the assertions made by Jackline and said they do make that much.

Jackline Mensah is a popular personality on TikTok known for her funny videos and interesting content, she has fast risen to become one of the most notable Ghanaian content creators racking up a substantial number of views per video.

She is reported to have the most followers on the video app in Ghana and has received several awards for her hard work. She recently finished her WASSCE examination.

Many people reacted to the amount Jackline makes every week with some interesting comments.

Henritta Nkansah expressed surprise as she said:

Eeeii really 3000 dollars every week wow then these TikTok stars are rich ooh

Ms Naa also seemed shocked as she said:

I now understand why people go live and have started online dating on tik tok live. eeeiiii

ria_reigns didn't believe the young lady as she said:

does she know the amount she just mentionedeeeeeiiiii Charley the biggest lie of the year

Liza also said:

It's funny how Ghanaians are always doubtful when people tell them how to make money on social media. They are making money, so keep doubting

