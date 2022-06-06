A funny video has surfaced online, and it has left many in stitches. In the video, Kumchacha and Don L ittle can be seen happily making jest of each other

L Kumchacha carries Don little like a kid and both make funny remarks with Kumchacha making fun of his smallish physique and stature

Many people who saw the video could not help but laugh their hearts out. In the comment section, there were some interesting remarks

Kumchacha and Don Little are one of the most interesting personalities on social media who don't seize to make Ghanaians laugh.

They have been at it again in a funny video spotted by YEN.com.gh. In the video, Kumchacha is seen carrying Don little like a child and making fun of him as they exchange rib-cracking remarks.

Photo: Don Little and kumchacha playing games Source: afiaempress255, 1don_little

Source: UGC

Kumchacha said, as small as Don Little is, he has a very sharp or foul mouth, and Don Little replied to him by saying that the fact that he is disabled doesn't mean he shouldn't speak his mind. Then, the pair burst into laughter.

The video, which was shared on social media, had people laughing as they shared some funny comments.

user4679242560861 kept laughing as he said:

Don is emotionally intelligent ..funny though

user7684619925219 had some compliments for the Don as he said:

he just accepted who he is and that's intelligent

user4243257796683 also said:

he's just funny, I've met him once, he would make you laugh

Eddy Entsuah also said:

I laugh enter my my bed under

username Ama onuaye couldn't stop laughing at Don little's dress:

Is the not ADB Friday atiredon little come and explain your trousers.

See video here

