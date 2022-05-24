Ghanaian TikTok sensation, Jackline Mensah is celebrating her birthday today in dazzling photos

To mark her 20th birthday, she shared beautiful photos in a dazzling purple dress on her Instagram page

Fans and celebrity friends have thronged her post on social media to wish the young and budding actress

Ghanaian TikTok star and fast rising actress, Jackline Mensah is celebrating her birthday today.

To mark her 20th birthday, she took to her official Instagram page to share photos from her birthday shoot.

In a series of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, she is seen in two separate gorgeous outfits. The first dress is a sparkling purple dress with puff sleeves. In this dress, she flaunts her long legs and flawless skin.

In her second look, she wore an emerald gown that fell to the floor. The gown accentuated her curves. She wore a platinum blonde frontal wig that hanged over her shoulders.

She captioned the photo:

+1 Cheers to my new age.On this day I celebrate on. Thank you God for the gift of life. Thank you for all the wonderful things you keep doing in my life. It’s my day say a prayer for me

Fans and celebrity friends celebrate Jackline Mensah

Kwaku The Traveller Challenge: Jackline Mensah Remakes Rapper's Epic Performance In Video

Award-winning Ghanaian TikTok star Jackline Mensah has recreated her own rendition of Black Sherif's Kwaku The Traveller song at the recent 3Music Awards.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the Tik Tok content creator was seen standing under the shower while holding what looked like a microphone stand

She was wearing a black shirt over a pair of black trousers as she sang Black Sherif's hit song, Kwaku The Traveller.

While singing the song, the Tik Tok star who is sometimes referred to as Laasu, zoomed the camera in and opened the shower from behind to release her own version of 'raindrops' on her.

To prevent her hair from getting wet, Jackline Mensah wore a polythene bag over her head. After posting teh video, Jackline Mensah captioned it:

"Let the challenge begin eeiii Kweku wo di asem b3ba ooo @blacksherif_ #kwekuthetraveller"

TikTok Stars Jackline Mensah & Asantewaa go Chilling in Dubai; Portray Ghanaian Culture in Photos & Videos

Famous Ghanaian TikTok stars, Jackline Mensah and Martina Dwamena, better known as Asantewaa, have shared photos and videos of themselves having fun in Dubai.

The media files that the two superstars shared on their Instagram handles show that they decided to portray the rich African heritage by adorning themselves in quality local prints whilst doing their rounds in the United Arab Emirates.

Their numerous fans have been showering heartwarming reactions all over their posts on social media as well as enjoying the views of the beautiful places they have been to so far.

