Seasoned Ghanaian actor and filmmaker Lil Win is making preparations for his upcoming movie premier of A Country Called Ghana

He showed the fleet of luxury cars he has rented, that would be used to convey the cast to the venue, Silverbird Cinemas in Accra on May 17, 2024

Many people have congratulated him, while others promised to be at the movie premiere

Kumawood actor and movie producer Lil Win has rented luxury cars to be used for the premiere of his movie, A Country Called Ghana.

Lil Win in photos. Image Credit: @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

Lil Win rented luxury cars for the premiere of his new movie, A Country Called Ghana

Lil Win took to his official Instagram page and shared a video of the luxury cars that would be used to escort guests to the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra for the premiere of A Country Called Ghana.

In the caption of the post, the Kumawood star noted that he was renting these cars all for the movie premiere on May 17, 2024.

In the caption of the post, Lil Win wrote:

All because of A Country, call Ghana 17th may Accra

Below is a video of the luxury cars Lil Win has booked for the premiere of his movie A Country Called Ghana.

Reactions as Lil Win rents luxury cars for the premiere of his movie A Country Called Ghana

Many people who commented on Lil Win's post congratulated him for going the extra mile for the premiere of his movie, A Country Called Ghana.

Below are the reactions:

big_anthem said:

Congratulations

baakofresh_tv said:

Congratulations

nazirabdallah9 said:

Congrats to you super star ❤️❤️❤️

baller_blessing said:

Congrats bro❤️ .. u cashing out

jeffreycoolswag advised:

I can tell this is a stolen car. How does it have USA plate? Be wise when buying cars like this cuz interpo is coming for them.

"Expect me at your movie premiere": Kwadwo Sheldon told Lil Win, dared him in video

YEN.com reported that YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon responded to Kumawood actor Lil Win after the latter banned him from attending his movie premiere, A Country Called Ghana.

The YouTuber called the bluff of Lil Win and vowed to be at the venue on the said date of the premiere, May 17th, 2024.

Many people who thronged the comment section of the post shared diverse views on the comments made by Kwadwo Sheldon.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh