A young lady on Twitter shared a funny story of how she stole money from her boyfriend, who claimed he was broke

@daddys_girltn said the young man did not notice his money was missing for two weeks. The tweet had many reactions

Folks could not help but laugh at the tweep's story as they felt it was a tall tale. Netizens reacted with some hilarious comments

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A young woman shared a story on Twitter many people found hard to believe. According to the lady, her boyfriend claimed he was broke, but she found GH₵1000 in his wallet.

According to her, despite his alleged poor financial situation, he did not notice the amount was missing from his pocket even after two weeks.

Photo: smiling lady Source: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

The story sounded like a tall tale to many folks who reacted to the tweet. Some said she was lying. Others just laughed at the story.

Social Media Reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

mickydarlen said:

Saada we know social media is full of lies buh you own di33 is beyond imagination

Ghanamanz also wrote:

We know this never happened but desist from stealing his money I mean the imaginary boyfriend

Ekgh_Pub had some advice for the lady:

You might not know how he’s struggling to fill that gap you created. He’s not asking you cause of trust. As you’ve started like this i pray you don’t regret it later.

DaBaron_ said:

I know a man. When he says he's broke it means the minimum balance in his account is about to drop to a million dollars. That's his standard of being broke. Maybe your bf is like that!

MyersAek62xo4 commented:

He might be studying you to confirm whether his gf is a thief or not. Hence his silence.

Beautiful Female Flight Attendant Records Herself as She Dances with Her Waist in an Aeroplane in Cute Video

In other news, People sometimes express positive emotions by dancing, and a female flight attendant showcased her other skills in an aeroplane.

The excited flight worker recorded herself showing off waist dance moves while in her work uniform.

Social media users who watched the video hailed the lady who is famed for posting videos of herself dancing at work.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh