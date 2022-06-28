A lady reportedly got poisoned by her friends after discovering she was traveling to France. Her sister shared the sad event on Twitter

According to the aunty, she told her friends she was leaving the country, and out of jealousy, they ended her life

The tale sent chill down the spines of folks who saw the tweet as they expressed how cold the world is and how wicked humans can be

A lady shared a heartbreaking story of how her niece got poisoned by friends. According to her, they found out her sister had travel plans and was headed for France.

The heartbroken woman said her niece had gotten a scholarship to France to study.

In the tweet, she wrote:

My niece was poisoned by her friends because she had a scholarship to go to France I can’t even breath right now I’m actually finished she’s Gone

@EmpressAdusei had numerous folks consoling her as they were shocked by the story. The tweet had many droppings think pieces about keeping certain information to one's self and how brutal life can be. YEN.com.gh compiled some thoughts of folks regarding the sad incident.

Aimalohi6 wrote:

This is one of the reasons why people don't share their Japa plans. Rest in peace❤️ this is damn sad

IvyCherry17 was sad as she said:

Friends are dangerous. I got betrayed by a friend. I am scared of people.

jimenez_cartel said:

And people get mad because their friends traveled without telling them. This is one of those reasons.

djsosog had this to say:

Theologians once said "maybe if Joseph had quite about his dreams, his brothers won't have sold him into slavery"...Maybe. As I sympathise wit you, note; your dreams are personal, guide them jealously.

