Ghanaian professional footballer Mohammed Kudus rocked the white t-shirt a little kid designed for him for his training session at West Ham United

The shirt were personally designed by kids of the West Ham United Foundation for all the players of the club

The gesture melted many hearts as they talked about how much they loved the shirts

Ghanaian professional footballer Mohammed Kudus and other West Ham United players were seen rocking white t-shirts designed by kids of the West Ham United Foundation.

Mohammed Kudus at West Ham United training. Image Credit: @westham

Source: Instagram

Mohammed Kudus and West Ham United players rock t-shirts designed by kids

In the lovely pictures West Ham United shared on social media, every player had their name and jersey numbers drawn on the back of the jersey.

The little kids then got creative as they made lovely drawings representing the players and their origins.

Black Stars attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus had his surname and his jersey number, 14, written on the back of the shirt.

The little child, who drew on his white shirt, drew the Ghana flag, which represented the country he was from, and sketched the viral goal celebration of Kudus, where he sat down after scoring a goal.

Below are lovely photos of West Ham United players rocking the white t-shirts designed by kids of the foundation of the football club.

Reactions to the photos of Kudus and other West Ham players wearing t-shirts designed by kids

Many people talked about their admiration for the t-shirts the little kids designed for the West Ham United players that were shared on their verified Instagram page. Others also talked about the various elements of the designs and what they loved about them.

Below are the sweet reactions to the photos:

al_ganiu_el_rufai said:

Kudus with Ghana flag representing

natalietheresa91 said:

My daughter loved taking part thank you for the opportunity my daughter designed Bowens. This is why i love my club ⚒️⚒️ xx

hammerssteve said:

Better than lots of Umbro designs ⚒️

matias_priso said:

Man, I love Edson Alvarez

andresjanson said:

This is so awesome

malaikanour_ said:

Such an amazing thing to do, my daughter designed @michailantonio ❤️⚒️

cathalk09 said:

@lucaspaqueta ‘s jersey actually looks so clean

