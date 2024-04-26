Kyekyeku, in an interview on The Afternoon Show on TV3, surprised Ghanaians when he spoke fluent English throughout the interview

The actor, who mostly speaks Twi in his movies and skits, answered every question from the hosts in an articulate manner

Kyekyeku is on a media tour to promote the premiere of his 1957 film, which will be showing at the National Theatre in Accra on April 27, 2024

Popular Ghanaian actor Kyekyeku left fans in awe with the way he spoke fluent English during his recent appearance on The Afternoon Show on TV3. The actor, who predominantly speaks Twi, showed his proficiency in English, answering questions from the hosts in an articulate manner.

Ghanaian Actor Kyekyeku Photo Source: officialkyekyeku

Source: Instagram

The actor, who has carved a niche for himself as a Twi actor and does his movies in mostly local language, demonstrated a side of him that many were not privy to. His fluency and command of the English language throughout the interview was a pleasant surprise to many, as they were not used to seeing him speak English.

Kyekyeku's appearance on the show was part of a media tour to promote his upcoming film, 1957. The film, which premiered in Kumasi in March, is set to premiere at the National Theatre in Accra on April 27, 2024, and is eagerly anticipated by fans.

Kyekyeku surprises Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

clintonkabutey said:

I’m really shocked kyekyeku flowed in English that aptly. Kudos man

LarbiFrimpong1 commented:

Kyekyeku has shamed those thinking his English was not good Big ups bro

TheOpanyinn wrote:

Wow English on point …. But does he intentionally speaks bad English on set

DanielA40377553 said:

I will not trust these people again da,eeeii so you can speak English like this eeeii On set dea3, brofo nu ny3 kuraaa

Dr Likee storms market

In another story, Ras Nene, in a video, stormed the Makola market in Accra, and the market women were super excited to see him.

In the video, the market women could be heard screaming with excitement upon seeing the actor at the market.

Ras Nene was at the market to distribute flyers for his protégé Kyekeku's upcoming 1957 film premiere.

Source: YEN.com.gh