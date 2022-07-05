A GES teacher has indicated that she currently takes home a meager GH₵600 monthly for her work

According to Ernestina, she has had to take loans in order to pay her rent and bills, which have eaten off her GH₵1,800 salary

Ernestina further explained that her only source of joy now is how the children make her laugh coupled with the fact that she has a family

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A young Ghanaian professional teacher called Ernestina has shared how she struggles to make ends meet although she works as a professional teacher with the Ghana Education Service.

In an interview with JoyNews, the young lady who is married with a child indicated that life is tough because she is able to make a disposable income of only GH₵600 every single month.

According to her, she has been compelled to take loans in order to meet the financial demands she has to carry, and that has left her with no option but to survive on the meager income.

Ghanaian teacher speaking about struggles with money Photo credit: @joy997fm

Source: Facebook

Ernestina explains what makes her happy

In the words of Ernestina who teaches about 300 students,

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"It's funny how we do it but we manage. There is nothing you can do if you don't take a loan. So they deduct it monthly from your salary. Personally, I need to pay for my rent and my child's school fees,"

The young lady whose gross salary is GHc1,800 revealed that as of now, the only elements in her life that bring joy and fulfillment are her family and the children she teaches because they make her happy.

"They make funny gestures that make you laugh and forget about your problems. Apart from them, at least I have a family now and that is good", she suggested.

Watch the video below

Educated lady who has Worked in 4 Companies says Selling at the Market is Better

In another story, a Ghanaian lady in her 20s who has a good level of experience working with companies has indicated that in her view, selling at the market is far better.

In an interview with SV TV Africa sighted by YEN.com.gh, the lady who did not disclose her name mentioned that she once worked for Rebecca Fashion, Cosmo Sea Foods Company Limited, Tema Flour Mills and Kingdom Exim Ghana Limited.

Although she did not categorically mention her level of education, the lady's posturing sounded like a person who was well educated.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh