ZionFelix, a popular Ghanaian blogger was amazed when a woman he wanted to be kind to, ended up fleeing from him

This was after the blogger called the woman who was selling rice by the roadside and decided to gift her money

Instead of being happy, the woman suspected ZionFelix had ulterior motives and decided to run for her life

Popular Ghanaian blogger, ZionFelix, whose real name is Felix Adomako Mensah, decided to bless the life of a young woman selling rice by the roadside.

However, the rice seller who looked at the blogger suspiciously decided to turn down the offer by walking away and giving him a wrong number to send the money to.

As Zion explains in a video on his YouTube channel, he was moved to give the woman some money, and that is something he usually does when he feels led to do so.

"Sometimes, I can just walk up to someone and tell them that I have some amount of money for them. It just so happens that I feel their money is with me and I have to give it to them when in reality, they never did anything to merit it from me," the famous blogger said in the video.

When he was turned down by the woman, Zion revealed that he was hurt.

"This thing still hurts me. I genuinely wanted to gift this woman money but she was afraid to take the money. It pained me paaa," he posted.

Ghanaians react to video of woman running away from ZionFelix

Numerous comments trailed the footage that showed how the woman fleed from the Ghanaian blogger. Below were some of the thoughts they shared.

Kwaku Acres said:

Don’t worry man that Zone them no dey dash money for the Zone because bad movement at that board there so next time don’t dash anything there pay for what you bought that is all.

Patrick Nana Afedzie Brain indicated:

She is pleased with de little she earns from her hustle n no man can deceive her with money.so if she tells u she love u ,den she genuinely love u unlike Sam one I know.

Nana Sei mentioned:

Don't blame the woman just understand her, my only advice is if everything is from your heart go and look for her and surprise her more than what you wanted to do. Because she will never stop thanking God for saving her life in her mind.

