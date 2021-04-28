Educated lady who has Worked in 4 Companies says Selling at the Market is Better

- A young educated lady in Ghana has moved away from the corporate world after working for 4 big companies

- According to the lady, selling cassava and plantain at the market is extremely profitable and offers a lot of freedom unlike office work

- She concluded by saying that nothing will move her to seek employment any longer because of everything she has gone through

A Ghanaian lady in her 20s who has a good level of experience working with companies has indicated that in her view, selling at the market is far better.

In an interview with SV TV Africa sighted by YEN.com.gh, the lady who did not disclose her name mentioned that she once worked for Rebecca Fashion, Cosmo Sea Foods Company Limited, Tema Flour Mills and Kingdom Exim Ghana Limited.

Although she did not categorically mention her level of education, the lady's posturing sounded like a person who was well educated.

Citing reasons for her decision to do away with office work, the lady who now sells cassava and plantain said that being an employee comes with little freedom unlike what she does now.

"The salary is also bad compared to selling at the market. I know graduates who currently earn GHc 600 monthly which cannot be used for much but I earn much more than that", she added.

In conclusion, the young lady said that everyone has the path that works for them in life but from her personal life experiences, nothing tickles her about office work anymore.

