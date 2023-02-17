A Ghanaian man has appealed to his wife to be obedient and do her duties as a soulmate devoid of arrogance

In a video on TikTok, the man said he is not happy with the behaviour his wife has been exhibiting when they are home

Netizens who saw the video shared diverse issues on the request by the man to his wife on live radio

A Ghanaian man is unhappy about the behaviour of his wife and has told her to put a stop to it for the sake of their marriage.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @akoma879fm, the man was captured explaining to her wife on a relationship show on Akoma FM that her arrogant posturing at home should end because that is what a married woman should do.

He accused the woman of trying to take over as the head of the house trying to call the shots.

He said although he loves her, he will not relinquish his spot as head of the house under any circumstance.

Ghanaians react to video of the man scolding his wife

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 3000 likes and 100 comments.

Gha said:

Netizens who reacted to the video shared diverse opinions on the matter.

Bra Daniel:

i always ask myself why is that some people always send their marriage problem to this station masa

Vom_Hause_Percy:

Give this woman competition and she will love u , learn how to chase other women

vickyAryee:

Do you also show her love n also humble yourself

Emmanuel

pls forget her, look at her behavior in front of you, she don't love you again allow her to go and have you peace

Ghanaian wife plans to get husband jailed

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a woman has anonymously taken to a popular Facebook page called Tell It Moms where she opened up about how her husband is refusing to pay the money he owes her.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh had the lady sharing that her husband who had been laid off from two different jobs started his own business and needed money for it.

As a supportive wife, she went in for a loan when her husband reached out for financial support with a promise that he would pay later.

She intends to report her husband to the police given that the loan needs to be paid back.

Source: YEN.com.gh