A doting Benue man ensured his daughter wouldn't have much to worry about in starting a new home as he spoiled her with gifts at her traditional wedding

Chief Aondonengen Ansha gifted his daughter a bag of cash, a washing machine and other massive items

Photos of the massive array of gift items the lady got have gone viral and stirred reactions on social media

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A Benue man identified as Chief Aondonengen Ansha has got netizens talking following the numerous gift items he presented to his daughter at her traditional wedding.

A netizen Jiji Jack shared pictures of the gift items from the wedding occasion on Facebook which he claimed was held on Saturday, July 9.

The massive gifts include a bag of cash. Photo Credit: Jiji Jack

Source: UGC

The gift items the bride, Anmadam Ella, received include a bag of cash, a wardrobe, a washing machine and a big bed.

Other items observed in the photos are different travelling bags, a gas cooker, some tubers of yam, a side stool, cooking utensils and a bed frame.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Social media users celebrated the lady while praising her father for the gesture.

Social media reactions

Jerry A Luga said:

"That's awesome! Congratulations!"

Alice Orun said:

"I will tell one of my brother to go and marry one of his daughters too, Congratulations."

Ayima Wanmbagwen said:

"Congratulations to them nah this mother I go be."

OG Jigida said:

"That's awesome! Congratulations! Any of his daughter still remain I'm single sir."

Bede Bartholomew said:

"When we advise girls to be good so that on a day like this, proud family and friends will present such a gift to them, they think we are being har*d on them... Some of them that are here will never see a day like this!"

Family Demands 10 Bags of Onion, GH¢38k Cash, 100 Yam Tubers for Bride Price, Many Shout on Social Media

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that what many described as an outrageous bride price list was seen trending on the internet.

The list is believed to emanate from a family and was issued to a prospective in-law coming to seek their daughter's hand in marriage.

The demands on the list have made many astounded. Although it is dubbed "short bride price list", the contents are not short at all.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng