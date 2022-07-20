A lady has inspired social media users with her success in Dubai as she shared transformation pictures

According to the lady, she had started as a nanny in Dubai but has now been promoted to the role of a hostess

The former cashier shared the secrets to her success abroad as she appreciated God for making it possible

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A lady who moved to Dubai for greener pastures has stunned netizens with her career progression abroad.

Taking to TikTok, the lady identified as Alicia Nancy shared photos showing how she started off as a nanny there up to when she was promoted to a hostess.

The grateful lady inspired netizens with her story. Photo Credit: TikTok/@alicenancy10

Source: UGC

From a nanny, Alicia was moved to a cleaner, then to a cashier and finally a hostess at her place of work.

She shared some pictures taken with her colleagues in Dubai as she praised God for her achievements.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

How Alicia made it in Dubai

Responding to comments from some inquisitive netizens, the lady explained that she didn't migrate to Dubai through any company.

According to her, one can just travel there and look for a nanny job.

"You can just travel to Dubai and look for the Nanny job that’s what I did I never used any company."

On the secrets to her successes, Alicia pinned it on being prayerful as well as being focused.

"Through prayers and doing good to others and also focus on my job," she wrote.

See the post below:

Social media reactions

obenfobernice said:

"May the good Lord keep on blessing you and taking you to even greater heights."

AlizayM said:

"We thank God for his blessings over your life..keep working hard and being humble..God bless you more and more."

evemendez11 said:

"All my prayers to be lifted from i am to become something in life but am tired of this leaving DEAR LORD HEAR MY PRAYERS."

user942281221157 said:

"It takes a lot of patience and sanity control. Well done sis."

Christine Nabibya said:

"God is good always dear...it was a pleasure working with you @Expo Dubai.....now we met again for global sports event Qatar."

Housemaid celebrates getting her visa with her white madam in style

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian website, Legit.ng, previously reported that a housemaid had gone wild with celebration after getting her visa.

Excitedly, the housemaid danced from a part in the apartment to the kitchen where her madam was. She immediately 'disarmed' her boss of the glass of water she held and made her go on all fours.

The housemaid then did as if she was riding on her boss' back like a horse as she celebrated with a packer in hand.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng