Wode Maya has got tongues wagging after he opened up on his marriage in a video

The popular Ghanaian vlogger confessed that he never knew that being a married man was very tough, adding that he now wants to spend more time with his family

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video expressed astonishment over the revelation

Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya has stirred massive reactions on social media after he opened up on life as a married man and plans for the future.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on his YouTube page, Wode Maya admitted that he never knew that being married was tough.

Wode Maya set to quit vlogging

"There is one thing I believe you guys lied to me about. You guys never told me that marriage would be this difficult, that it would not be easy. When I was dating, it was so fun," he said.

The Ghanaian, who married his pretty Kenyan wife in 2021, said he has dedicated his time to building an online community and now wants to do the same for his family.

He explained that he now wants to call time on his work as a YouTuber and focus on his family.

The 15-minute video, which had generated over 600,000 views with 5000 comments, was captioned:

"I’m Quitting YouTube".

Social media users react to the disclosure by Wode Maya

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied on Wode Maya's announcement, with some wishing all the best in his endeavours. The first person who commented on the video was his wife.

@MissTrudyy reacted:

Nooooooo! YouTube will never be the same without you baby

@AJ-fx5qc stated:

U can vlog your family growth .....u may not have to do it everyday but u can't wait totally

@davisbamwine indicated:

You came, you conquered, you inspired, and you contributed massively in making Africa great

@kekiplus1andonly added:

The African youtube space will never be the same without you.You brought africa to the world with pride,you broadcasted our continent with passion,at an angle that the rest of the world refused to see.

Source: YEN.com.gh