An intelligent 16-year-old boy identified as Uchegbu Obinna John-Paul is being celebrated on social media by many following his stellar performances in his WAEC and JAMB exams

This is as his mentor, an Imo Sports OAP identified as Amb Pope Saviola Godwyn, shared his results of 9 A's in WAEC and 331 in JAMB

Amb Saviola has revealed an interesting insight into the life of the medicine and surgery hopeful

Imo OAP Amb Pope Saviola Godwyn has taken to social media to celebrate his 16-year-old mentee who aced the 2022 West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exams and Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exams.

The wizkid named Uchegbu Obinna John-Paul from Imo state scored 9 A's in WAEC and recorded 331 in JAMB.

Obinna wants to read medicine and surgery at UNN. Photo Credit: Amb Pope Saviola Godwyn

Showering encomiums on his mentee, Saviola who shared his results and pictures on Facebook described Obinna as a brainiac and urged netizens to join in celebrating him.

Obinna turned his room into a blackboard

In a chat with Victor Duru, Saviola said Obinna's results were expected owing to the excellence the lad had demonstrated while under his tutelage and mentorship.

"The results were quite expected considering the times we've spent together assiduously working towards achieving those results

"He loves reading, he even got better than me because I love reading and I'm a prolific writer who always aim to gain knowledge."

Singing the praises of the kid who hails from Mgbirichi in Ohaji Egbema, the radio personality recalled how he turned his room into a blackboard.

"Obinna reads a lot and ahead too, he started reading Biology textbooks for senior secondary school when he was in Jss 2. I could remember him turning his room door to blackboard where he teaches his imaginary friends Biology,

"He wakes up to read at night and is quite jovial too always wanting to know more."

Saviola added:

"He's very decisive about beating records in the family and beyond including that of his father who is a renowned bank auditor."

Saviola shares his mentorship journey with the brilliant lad

According to the OAP, he started mentoring the kid right from his JSS 1.

"I started mentoring him when he was in JSS 1 first by being his friend and brother and a trusted confidante.

"Helping with his dad to day struggles as it's not everything teenagers will discuss with their parents. I served as an academic tutor for him."

Saviola also shared the many other ways he helped the kid.

"I served as a career counselor to him, helping him to brainstorm career possibilities, define career goals and establish action plans to reach those goals. I was and still I'm always in his corner bolstering his self-esteem. Making sure he sees himself as a champion. Recognising and celebrating his successes and working on the failures

"I helped in making him a better leader by teaching him to relate to different kinds of people. Helped him develop strong communication skills so he can handle any situation.

"Always made sure he has data and airtime for research and study."

Obinna desires to study medicine and surgery at the University of Nigeria Nsukka.

Social media reactions

Don Uba said:

"To God be the glory.

"Facilitate his meeting with the Governor through the appropriate Commissioner."

Goodnews Opara said:

"Congratulations to him. How I wish this achievement was made in a Nation where education isn't a scam."

Jerry Osuji said:

"Wowww!!! Like mento, like mentee. This is amazingly beautiful. Congrats John-Paul."

Uchegbu Uchechi said:

"Obinna has indeed brought Joy and laughter to the house with this his result.

"We are super proud of him."

