Jake, a young boy who was five years old at the time he went viral, has been a meme since 2016

It turns out, the photo that has been used in numerous comic pictures online was shot in Koforidua

A young man named Adufah had traveled from the U.S. to teach arts in a school where Jake's photo was taken

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Since 2016, the photo of a young man has been used numerous times on social media as a meme to depict seriousness, examination fever among others, in a hilarious manner.

It turns out that the boy was five years old at the time and is a Ghanaian who hails from the Eastern Region of Ghana in a town called Asempanaye near Koforidua.

According to Social Media influencer Francis Kennedy Ocloo who shared details about Jake, the viral meme went as far as raising thousands of dollars from internet users.

Photos of Jake, the viral Ghanaian boy meme Photo credit: @fkocloo

Source: Facebook

"Seeing this unexpected fame of Jake, Adufah decided to raise funds. He asked people to turn their likes into cash in order to help education of the kids in Jake's school. His idea was approved by the public since he raised 2000 dollars within barely the first 24 hours. The final amount was about 20000 dollars," Ocloo mentioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He further indicated that back in 2015, a young man called Adufah was studying arts in the University of Illinois USA and decided to give back to his hometown Ghana.

Adufah shared his passion for arts in a primary school where Jake used to go and in one of session's the photo of Jake, who was then five years old, was taken with other pictures and shared online.

The extremely serious face of Jake and the way he focused on his drawing amused people and his photo became viral within hours of its release.

Social media comments

Citizen Boakye-Ansah asked:

Where's the little boy now, at least we need to keep taps on him to know how he's faring,some of us contributed one way or the other to help this little one

Kwame Nkrumah Botsio indicated:

all this time i thought it was special kwesi peter nkɔrlabrim o

Jonathan Agyemang commented:

Then, his (Edufah's) begging instincts kicked in‍♂. Africans, ALWAYS begging!!!

See more photos of Jake in the post below

Ghanaian Lady Whose Voice Went Viral After Saying Subhanallah Sanu Nana Kafra Explains How It All Happened

Meanwhile, the woman whose voice has become a meme on social media after she was heard saying 'Subhanallah Sanu Nana Kafra' in a video has finally been found.

It turns out that the woman has a daughter called Hadjiyah Bheebarh Da who was the first person to share a video of her mother explaining how the incident happened on social media.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, Bheedarh's mother indicated that a cow was being tied up in a truck when a gentleman named Nana was pushed to the ground by the energetic animal.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh