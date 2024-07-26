Shatta Wale, in a TikTok video, expressed a lack of interest in titles and accolades and threw shade at colleagues who refer to themselves as A-list artists

The musician stated that he was more interested in acquiring wealth and bragged about his business ventures, which include real estate and transport

He urged fellow artists to focus more on making money instead of being obsessed with titles and highlighted some personal properties he has acquired

Popular Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale, in a TikTok Live video, expressed his lack of interest in titles and accolades, taking a jab at colleagues who pride themselves on being A-list artists.

The musician has highlighted the importance of financial success over mere recognition within the entertainment industry.

Shatta Wale took the opportunity to boast about his various business ventures, which extend beyond his music career. He revealed his investments in real estate and the transport sector, indicating his commitment to securing financial stability.

His entrepreneurial efforts, he claimed, were more valuable than any title or award, suggesting that other artists should follow suit if they wish to achieve true success.

The musician owns the popular ride-hailing service Shaxi, among other investments.

Shatta Wale also said his business acumen had paid off, taking the opportunity to brag about some of his personal properties acquired over the years, including his swimming pool.

Shatta Wale's comments spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

symkhad wrote:

"Always talking about pools ah I sure say pool be ein biggest achievement 😂💔"

life_goal11 said:

"He figa he talk sense biaa ama but he no say anything 😂"

ebopogba6 wrote:

"He no be A list again that be why he dey talk like this"

Shatta Wale's manager speaks about recent concert

In another story by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale headlined this year's University of Ghana Artiste Night concert on July 20.

His performance at the show was his first appearance at the school following the recent cancellation of his prior event.

Shatta Wale's manager, Sammy Flex, praised the Dean of Students for her role in the success of the Artiste Night concert.

