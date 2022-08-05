Emerging actor Dennis Fixon Laryea has recalled his humbling beginning with throwback images to inspire others

The actor, who doubles as a marketing manager, revealed that he used to receive around GH¢60 as a pupil teacher in 2011

Laryea added that he used to walk from Mamprobi to Accra daily to the Agbogbloshie Market, where the school was located, to teach these kids

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Almost everyone has a humble beginning, and up-and-coming actor, Dennis Fixon Laryea, has shared how he elevated from a deprived past to a better place in life.

The emerging actor recalled his humble past via Twitter, where he shared that he used to receive a paltry GH¢60.00 as a pupil teacher.

Photo of actor Dennis Fixon Laryea. Credit: @fixondennis

Source: Twitter

''In 2011, I was paid around GH¢60 as a pupil teacher. The money comes in GH¢1.00 notes hence looks plenty and was done via tabletop. The school was located at Agbogbloshie Market.

''I used to walk from Mamprobi to Accra [daily] to teach these kids,'' he recalled.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Laryea, who doubles as a marketing manager, created a thread on Twitter to urge people to share similar stories to motivate others. His post garnered fewer comments with tons of reactions.

Read his account below:

Felicia Osei Weeps as She Talks About Her Humble Past in Emotional Video

YEN.com.gh previously reported that TikTok star and comic content creator Felicia Osei shed tears while talking about her humble start in life and how people attempted to discourage her in the early days of her career.

According to the social media content maker, she faced challenges on her ascension to fame because of her humble beginning.

In an interview on M'ahyasee, yet-to-be aired on Adom TV, Felicia Osei revealed that there were attempts to discourage her from pursuing what has now shot her into the limelight.

MC Too Cute and Her Boys Scatter Dance Floor With Uniform At Wedding

In a similar story published on YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian mistress of ceremonies (MC), Patience Quao, known popularly as MC Too Cute, is famous for her creative ways of entertaining people at weddings.

In joyful videos online, MC Too Cute and some young dancers are seen sporting school uniforms to perform for couples and guests at their ceremonies.

The event's MC makes a living from being happy, and the young men thrilled guests with their energy-filled moves on the dance floor.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh