Ben Asamoah Darlington is a Ghanaian man living in the United Kingdom who believes there are better opportunities in Ghana than in other countries

He advised the Ghanaian youth not to travel outside Ghana for greener pastures since they can explore the opportunities in the country

He, however, explained that he is not discouraging people from travelling outside Ghana when they get the opportunity but rather encouraging them to make use of what is in Ghana

A Ghanaian man living in the United Kingdom has advised his young Ghanaians to stay in their home country instead of travelling abroad for greener pastures.

Ben Asamoah Darlington said there are more and better opportunities in Ghana as compared to other places in the world.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Ben Asamoah Darlington explained that even though there are better opportunities in Ghana, he would not discourage those willing to travel abroad from doing so.

Ben Asamoah Darlington in an interview with SVTS Africa Photo credit: SVTV Africa Source: YouTube

Source: Youtube

“Even though there are opportunities in the UK, there are many more opportunities in Ghana. We do not see it as such, but farming, for instance is a huge business. Many Ghanaian health workers who travelled to the UK are stranded now. Meanwhile, they had good jobs in Ghana."

"We keep advising the youth to travel abroad. Don't get me wrong, the UK is a good country, but not everyone can come here. Encourage them to go back to Ghana and start businesses," he added.

His claim of Ghanaian nurses being stranded buttresses another person's comment on the same matter.

Gifty Antwi, a Ghanaian woman living in the UK, said several Ghanaian nurses and health workers who recently relocated to the UK are still without jobs.

Ben Asamoah Darlington said aside from greener pastures, people also travel because of a better health system compared to Ghana.

However, according to him, the UK health system is crashing. He narrated how he was a victim and almost lost his life. He returned to Ghana to seek treatment.

"I relied on our traditional medicine, and that saved me,” he said.

Watch the full interview below;

Ghanaian man living abroad said he would choose America over his mother and wife

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian man living abroad said he would pick the USA over the two most important women in his life, his mother and wife, even on their deathbeds.

Bismark Oppong gave reasons and added that his wife was aware of his stance.

"I always tell my wife that I'd choose America if they ask me to choose between her and America. Because, she can remarry but maybe I would not get the opportunity to come to America again."

Ghanaian living abroad builds $300,000 mansion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man living in America put up a huge house in Ghana at age 27 and moved back to stay in it.

It took him a year and a half to put up the 4-bedroom house, which cost $305,000.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh