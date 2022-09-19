A Nigerian lady who never bought iPhone 12 and 13 when they came out saved up and got the latest iPhone 14 Pro Max

A day before she got the phone, she was told only a copy of the device was coming to her city, so she hurried to the mall the next day

Nigerians who watched her video were happy for her as some joked that she is the first lady ever to get the device with her money

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A Nigerian lady has got many people talking online as she shared a funny video of the iPhone 14 Pro Max she bought for herself.

In the clip she made into a vlog, she revealed how she went to the store to get one for herself. One of the mall workers asked her to unbox the phone, and the lady was excited.

Many people jokingly said that she is the first woman to buy it. Photo source: TikTok/@giftuti

Source: UGC

Happy iPhone 14 owner

The Nigerian lady said even though the purchase ate deep into her account, she is very happy about the new phone. She had to ask the mall to reserve the phone for her as it was the only copy available.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Double tapping the screen of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the phone woke up with a "hello" written on the screen.

Watch her video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,000 comments with more than 600,000 views.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

oshonubidayo said:

"Congratulations, Africa award to you, first woman to buy such with her money."

promzy559@ said:

"Congrats ma'am, me i don't even have iphone 6."

kantinkayawskinny said:

"First Lady to buy iPhone with her own money congratulations."

zainabami125 Zain said:

"I will buy mine probably when 18 comes out, for now let me manage my iPhone X."

emini_Mullar said:

"God Abeg ooo. Who go help oo."

Man upgrades his iOS

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Nigerian man who was able to upgrade his iPhone's software to the sought-after new iOS 16 shared a video of the wonderful features that came with it.

He took his time to go through the features that are new to the iPhone ecosystem. The first is that a user can now see their battery percentage when they turn it on from the settings.

With the new iOS, an iPhone user can change their wallpapers right from the lock screen. This is a feature that has been on Android for many years.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng