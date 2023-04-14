A video showing the beautiful moment when a young amputee lady danced with accuracy and confidence has left many gushing

In the video, the young lady showed no signs of slowing down as she delivered one dance move after the other

In their reactions to the video, netizens have showered praises on the young lady over her captivating moves

A beautiful Ghanaian lady has sparked an emotional reaction from netizens after a video of her dancing went viral.

In a TikTok video, the young amputee lady who wore a yellow top and ash shorts was filmed dancing in the midst of her peers who were also persons with disability.

Ghanaian lady without legs displaying amazing dance moves Photo credit:@prince1ocean2/TikTok

The lady, in a bid to prove that she is a good dancer despite her disability, moved her body rhythmically in sync with the high-tempo tune.

Her infectious smile coupled with the way she bounced her behind and grooved to the music with confidence made it obvious that dancing is an activity she does very often.

At the time of writing the report, the beautiful video had gathered over 19,000 likes and 500 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians praise the disabled lady for being a good dancer

Social media users who thronged the comments expressed the desire to support persons with disability.

user1559978977056 stated:

Eeiii Emmanuella... she's very friendly ...aww I nursed her @St. Joseph hospital...I really miss her

ofosu Gh replied:

I wish I could get enough to help the needy... God bless every pocket that will support this foundation.

Akosuah added:

Disability doesn't mean inability

Ghanaian lady with one hand displays nice dance moves

Source: YEN.com.gh