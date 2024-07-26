Cristiano Ronaldo is constructing a luxurious retirement home for his family in Quinta da Marinha, Portugal

The plush mansion, expected to be completed later this year, is estimated to cost CR7 around a whopping $21 million

Once completed, it will be the most expensive residence in Ronaldo's home country of Portugal, per multiple reports

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly commissioned the construction of what is poised to be the most expensive residence in Portugal.

Despite his humble beginnings on the small island of Madeira and a poverty-stricken background, Ronaldo has risen to incredible heights.

When completed, Cristiano Ronaldo’s retirement home in Quinta da Marinha will become the most expensive residence in Portugal. Photos by Daniele Venturelli and Horacio Villalobos.

Source: Getty Images

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is now one of the wealthiest athletes in the world, thanks to his on-field performances, lucrative sponsorship deals, and wise investments.

Ronaldo has invested much of his fortune in real estate, owning properties worldwide.

Ronaldo's Retirement Home to Be Portugal's Most Expensive

New details have emerged about the extravagant mansion the 39-year-old is having built in the popular beach town of Cascais, which is expected to be his retirement home.

Located in the exclusive Quinta da Marinha area along the Atlantic coastline, the nearly 10,000-square-foot property will be filled with luxurious amenities.

According to Idealista, the mansion, which is projected to be completed later this year, could become the most expensive home in Portugal once completed.

What will his retirement mansion look like?

The publication reports, as corroborated by the New York Post, that the mansion will feature stunning water views and a prime location.

It will boast a private gym, a massage room, a cinema, and a massive garage for CR7's sports car collection.

Additionally, there will be both outdoor and indoor glass pools, with a walkway underneath to view swimmers from below.

The primary suite alone will exceed 3,200 square feet.

The palatial property will also include a custom Louis Vuitton mural, Italian marble throughout, and solid gold taps, epitomizing luxury and opulence.

Donald Trump jokingly tips Ronaldo for Portugal's presidency

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, it was highlighted that in 2018, former U.S. President Donald Trump jokingly suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo could defeat Portugal's president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, in an election.

Marcelo, who has served as Portugal's President since 2016, laughed off the idea.

However, Trump, who is eyeing a return to the White House in the upcoming November elections, insisted that Marcelo would lose to CR7.

Source: YEN.com.gh