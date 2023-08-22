Ghanaian TikTok user Francis Newton has garnered attention for his viral video where he adeptly catches a wild crab

In the video, Newton fearlessly identifies the crab's location, coaxes it out from hiding, and captures it without any hesitation

The video's captivating content and Newton's skilful technique have sparked discussions and reactions among viewers on social media platforms

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Francis Newton, a young and striking Ghanaian TikTok user, has captured the attention of his followers with a viral video that showcases his remarkable skills in catching a wild crab.

In the captivating video, Newton fearlessly demonstrates his ability to locate the elusive crab concealed beneath the earth.

With deft precision, he reaches into a hole to coax the crab out and then expertly seizes it from the side, avoiding its sharp claws.

A fresh boy in Ghana catches crab with great skill Photo credit: francisnewton5

Source: TikTok

How Ghanaians are reacting to the video of a young man catching a wild crab

The video of Francis Newton has been generating widespread fascination, drawing viewers into the intriguing process of crab-catching.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Newton's fearless and adept technique has ignited conversations online as social media users react to his remarkable skill.

Check out some of the comments Ghanaians online have been sharing below.

Cantona_Ramzy said:

youths in ghana are waiting to get appointment to work at the offices,see fine guy farming

StephenKojoMensah indicated:

Farming is a nice adventure.It comes with some good feelings sometimes

Oxygen o2 mentioned:

I was the best crab catcher and fish in my area those days but now I fear them (crab)

Irressistible stated:

I love farming too but it's capital intensive and I don't have much

Watch the video below:

Meet the talented visually impaired Ghanaian man who skillfully plays the drum using his mind

In another story, Portupher is a visually impaired man from a family of severely blind and mentally challenged persons.

Despite the social stigma and discrimination, he has not allowed his predicament to put his dream and talent on hold.

GH student wows many as he gives sports commentary with great skills

Also, a Ghanaian student has recently sparked massive reactions online after a video of him exhibiting his talent surfaced.

The young boy was seen on a football park confidently giving a commentary on an ongoing match.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh