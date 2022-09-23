Two lovely lovebirds have walked down the aisle in a hospital in Lekki, a city in Lagos State, in Nigeria

The groom sat in a wheelchair while his bride rocked a fine white wedding dress as they exchanged marital vows with few guests

Pictures and a lovely video from the occasion have elicited mixed reactions on social media as many hailed their love

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A couple has tied the knot in a hospital in the Lekki area of Lagos state.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the medical centre, Evercare Hospital Lekki, made the announcement with pictures and a video of the occasion.

They tied the knot in a Lekki hospital. Photo Credit: @evercarehospitallekki

Source: UGC

"We had our very FIRST Evercare wedding ❤️❤️❤️❤️.

"Congrats to the newly wed couple on this milestone event and we wish them eternal love and marital bliss," the hospital's Instagram post reads.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The couple's special occasion was witnessed by a few guests. The man sat in a wheelchair as he exchanged marital vows with his bride in a white wedding dress.

Watch the cute video below:

Social media reactions

Kayross Mbah said:

"Congratulations... sending prayers ..the Great Physician is healing you already... Indeed you know what you want...May the LORD BLESS the Union ."

Abodunrin Yetunde said:

"Love is a beautiful thing. It is a very great blessing to experience the purest form of it. May God bless your home!"

Casmir Ogbenna said:

"This marriage is void abinitio, marriage should be celebrated in a licensed place of worship or at the registrar's office. Celebrating marriage in such an unknown place is not reorganised."

Esther Efenna said:

"I guess the wedding date was already fixed before the guy fell ill and they were not willing to extend the date. (Nice move). Love is a beautiful thing so don't get it twisted. Congratulations God bless your home."

Elderly couple together for 40 years weds in hospital

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that an elderly couple who have been together for 40 years had tied the knot in a hospital after it was learnt that the groom has cancer.

Keith Turner, 86, and 83-year-old Rita Trickett were assisted by the hospital staff in organising a small wedding after learning that the man had terminal cancer.

According to Daily Mirror, Keith's condition got worse, and he was admitted to hospital a week before the nuptials. The nurses helped get a cake for the event and found a pinhole flower for Keith and a lovely bouquet for Rita.

The ceremony took place in a ward, with some of the staff joining the couple to celebrate their big day.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng