2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant, Serwaa has become the favourite delegate to represent the Ashanti Region

The eloquent and gorgeous lady gave a powerful presentation about the rich culture and heritage of the region

Some social media users have asked the organisers to Serwaa to represent their region in the competitive pageant

One of the contestants competing to represent the Ashanti Region in the 2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, Serwaa, impressed many with her impeccable performance during the first week.

Ghanaians have described the dark-skinned lady as very articulate, smart, and confident, posing all the qualities of a beauty queen.

Ghana's Most Beautiful contestants, Afriyie and Serwaa, slay in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @tv3

Ghana's Most Beautiful Contestant, Afriyie, rocks kente

Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant, Afriyie, explained the meaning of Ashanti and the region's most important treasure, the golden stool.

She highlighted the importance of the Adowa dance and how it is done. She mentioned some of the staple foods of the Ashantis.

GMB contestant, Serwaa, dazzles in kente outfit

Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant, Serwaa, spoke about dignitaries who come from the Ashanti Region and explained that the Ashantis always welcome natives from different regions to settle in the region.

Serwaa explained the colours of the Ashanti Regional flag and emphasized the largest open market in West Africa, which is the Kumasi Central Market.

Fans react to Serwaa's first performance video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

kwadwobloggertv1 stated:

"Serwaa girl is soo good whaaaaat!! Very Eloquent"

Theegirlnaa stated:

"The second lady’s voice is calm and soothing 😍"

um_diva2_ stated:

Serwaa lady is very eloquent

nasty_loverr stated:

"Serwaaa🔥🔥🔥"

Dallasthemodel stated:

"Serwaaaaa"

Marymagdalenebekoe stated:

"Tv3, we beg give us Serwaa❤❤"

Serwaaa stated:

"Afriyie does it besttttt❤️❤️❤️"

frimpong7483 stated:

"TV3 Ghana please don’t repeat what you did to us last year.we want Serwaa to represent Asante Region,she is very confident and she can take us far in this year Gmb.@ tv3 Gh"

andyy_cole stated:

"Serwaaaaaa❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Akosuaaaaa stated:

"Serwaa is good"

Efuadampty stated:

"Serwaaa😍😍😍🔥🔥"

reyonline_ stated:

"Serwaa is got the eloquence, articulation and poise🔥"

Source: YEN.com.gh