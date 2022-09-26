Popular actor and skit maker, Ras Nene, got folks laughing hard after he tried to sing Black Sherif's new banger, 'Soja'

The funny actor attempted to sing the tune word for word but failed woefully and sang it with a totally different tune

Ras Nene's antics made the day of many social media users, including dancehall musician Shatta Wale who found the actor very funny

Ras Nene, also known as Akabenezer, is popular for his funny skits and antics on social media, which has gained him love and fame.

The hilarious actor went at it again in a video he shared on his Instagram page. He tried to sing Black Sherif's 'Soja' and failed woefully.

Ras Nene was surrounded by his colleague actors and actresses in what looked like a recording studio. The actor was in a happy mood as usual and tried his best to sing Black Sherif's tune, but his attempts failed badly as he funnily misplaced the lyrics of the song and changed the tune completely.

His rendition of the song had his colleagues in the room laughing hard. Ras Nene beat his chest like the song suggested and sang passionately, although he fumbled with the lyrics.

The funny video stirred interesting reactions on social media. Shatta Wale was one of the people who found the footage hilarious as he commented with laughing emojis.

Akabenezer Stirs Funny Reactions

fuvklit made a funny comment:

Is it praise or worship

evangelineotu6 questioned Aka's lyrics:

How can one stand at ease on their chest?

yrn_trendy also wrote:

ras nene to the whole wiase

_elvis.11_ commented:

U can even sing more than kwame Eugene

agyareronaldo also reacted:

What type of playing is this

In other news, Black Sherif has opened up about the creative process he used in the making of his new banger Soja and said it took him 30 minutes.

Speaking to fashion critic Fire Stick in an Instagram live, Black Sherif talked about what motivated him to do the song.

In the conversation, Black Sherif spoke confidently and boldly about what goes into his craft which impressed a lot of netizens.

