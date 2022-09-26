Lil Win visited a school in his district to invigilate their mock exam, and during his visit, he tried to read the exam instructions to them

The funny actor fumbled whiles reading the instructions and got the excited school children laughing at him

Kind-hearted Lil Win sponsored the mock examination of about 1500 students in schools in the Afigya Kwabre North District

Kind-hearted Kumawood actor Lil Win is known for both his charitable and funny nature.

The actor showed both qualities when he sponsored the mock examination of 1500 students in the Afigya Kwabre North District.

Lil Win invigilating students Source: oficiallilwin

Source: Instagram

Lil Win visited some of the schools he sponsored and got the kids laughing with his antics. In a video Lil Win shared from his visit, he invigilated a mock examination and read the instructions on the paper out loud to the pupils.

Lil Win fumbled whiles reading the instructions and asked one kid beside him to help pronounce a particular word. The whole class burst out with laughter. Lil Win himself found the moment funny and laughed along with the pupils.

The hilarious and cute moment had social media users laughing too. They praised Lil Win for his kind-heartedness.

Lil Win Gets Showered With Praise

koranteng.abena wrote:

I love this

khwesi_arabiann also commented:

U doing the most and the best boss we all love u

mr_lovely188 also commented:

God bless u and more blessings Sir..you are amazing

isaacismailnanleeb was also impressed:

God bless you @officiallilwin , No body can take your shine ❤️

evangelistwelbeck also reacted:

Oh wonderful! God I pray for you to keep on increasing this Man@ lil win

