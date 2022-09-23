Black Sherif has opened up about the creative process he used in the making of his new banger Soja and said it took him 30 minutes

Speaking to fashion critic Fire Stick in an Instagram live, Black Sherif talked about what motivated him to do the song

In the conversation, Black Sherif spoke confidently and boldly about what goes into his craft which impressed a lot of netizens

Budding Ghanaian music star Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, known in music circles as Black Sherif, dropped his new banger 'Soja' a few days ago, and it has received a lot of love and support from Ghanaians.

Black Sherif has opened up about the creative process that went into making the emotional tune in an Instagram Live with fashion critic Fire Stick and said the process ran through all his other projects.

According to Black Sherif, he woke up from bed one morning, and his creative juices inspired the song. He said he immediately got to work with his producer and did the song in just 30 minutes.

In the video, Black Sherif stunned folks with the confidence with which he spoke and gave juicy details of his upcoming album. Black Sherif said he puts all his emotions into his songs so his listeners can relate to them. The video impressed many folks as they admired how he spoke.

Black Sherif's Confidence Wows Many

Opresii said:

Love the confidence

mauricesackey was feeling his confidence:

E be this kind confidence Ghana man dey call arrogance

ThoughtPillow also wrote:

Heavy. Blacko ein vim no dey Ghana here

kojo_mufasa was also impressed:

This guy’s confidence has shot to the roof kraaa … I’m loving it #Soja

