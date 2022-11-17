Bubuashie KevinHart, a young Ghanaian comedian and influencer, found an old classmate who is now in prison

The influencer was by the roadside trying to get a bus when he spotted the familiar face in a prisoners' uniform

It turned out, the young man was fined GH₵600 for threatening someone but could not pay, which got him jailed for 2 years

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

NiiOdoi, a popular Ghanaian professional and social media influencer better known as Bubuashie KevinHart, has shared an emotional story of how he bumped into an old mate who was now in prison because he could not pay a fine of GH₵600.

In the story that was shared on the Facebook page of TroTro Diaries, NiiOdoi revealed that he was attempting to board a car when he noticed a young man was shying away.

He took a closer look only to realize that the young man who was in prison dress and being monitored to work by prison officers was a former classmate of his.

Bubashie KevinHart meets old friend who is now in jail for threatening someone Photo credit: TroTro Diaries via Facebook

Source: UGC

How NiiOdoi found out the prisoner was his mate

"I found out he was my classmate from Kaneshie Bishop 2 JHS who had dropped out in JHS 2 and that was the last time I saw him. I heard he had moved back to his village," Bubuashie KevinHart said.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The rising comedian further mentioned that he took the prison officer's phone number to find out about how he could be of help to the old comrade only to hear what he could not believe.

"I called the officer on phone and found out that my class mate had threatened someone and was fined GHS 600 or serve a jail term, which he was not able to settle, and that's how he was sentenced to almost 2 years imprisonment," he said.

NiiOdoi finished up his narration promising to get back to his followers when he is able to get his friend and one of his inmates released as their fine in total was 900 cedis.

When Bubuashie KevinHart takes boy he saw Holding Paper Airplane to Airport

In another story, NiiOdoi Bubuashie KevinHart made a kind gesture to a young boy and warmed numerous hearts on social media.

Narrating the story in the popular Ghanaian Facebook group, TroTro Diaries, NiiOdoi said that he had closed from his shift at eight o'clock when he spotted the boy.

My duty was over, so I was going home when I saw this kid playing on the pavement with his self-made paper plane. He decided to come watch airplanes and people traveling. He is in class five and his dream is to be a pilot when he grows," NiiOdoi revealed.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh