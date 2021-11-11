A young man in Ghana saw a boy holding a paper aeroplane and decided to surprise him by taking a tour to the Kotoka International Airport together

NiiOdoi Bubuashie KevinHart, the kindhearted man indicates that the boy said his dream is to become a pilot

Many Ghanaians have been inspired by the kind gesture NiiOdoi Bubuashie KevinHart made as YEN.com.gh selected some of their powerful comments

NiiOdoi Bubuashie KevinHart, a benevolent Ghanaian young man has made a kind gesture to a young boy and it is warming numerous hearts on social media.

Narrating the story in the popular Ghanaian Facebook group, TroTro Diaries, NiiOdoi said that he had closed from his shift at eight o'clock when he spotted the boy.

My duty was over, so I was going home when I saw this kid playing on the pavement with his self-made paper plane. He decided to come watch airplanes and people traveling. He is in class five and his dream is to be a pilot when he grows," NiiOdoi revealed.

Benevolent Ghanaian and boy at Kotoka International Airport Photo credit: NiiOdoi Bubuashie KevinHart

Source: Facebook

To give him more hope and also for him to believe and not give up on his dreams, the gentleman indicates he took the boy on a little trip to terminal three.

"We couldn't get to the Tarmac where the aeroplanes were for him to have a good look at them but with the little of him seeing the pilots, airhostesses and passengers doing the air check-in, you could see the joy written on his face which is priceless," he added.

How Ghanaians are reacting to the story

Numerous social media users have been sharing beautiful thoughts after reading the heartwarming account.

Below were some comments.

Ama Boatemaah Quinta said:

Bravo I'm really touched with your kindness towards this boy! He will remember this day forever! I pray his dream come true one-day for him

Arthurichie mentioned:

It's so cool to know that his life story as a pilot one day will involve you as the kind man who gave him the airport tour.

Ghana's first female pilot

An inspiring photo of the first Ghanaian female pilot in 1964, Melody Millicent Danquah, recently surfaced on social media and some Ghanaians could not have enough of her brilliance and fashion sense.

Well, not much to remark about her style because she wore what appears to be the official outfit.

The photo has sent chills down the veins of some commentators who have already described her as ‘’brave’’.

Source: Yen