A student of KNUST has made Ghana proud after gaining international recognition for his journalistic works

The final-year student was recognised at the 2023 International Sports Press Association Awards (AIPS)

Netizens who thronged the comment section were excited over the news and praised him for the achievement

A student of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Clinton Yeboah, has put Ghana's name on the map with his latest international achievement.

The final-year Media and Communication student has been recognised as one of the best reporters at the 2023 International Sports Press Association Awards (AIPS) held in Barcelona, Spain.

Photo of Clinton Yeboah Source: Voice of KNUST

Source: Twitter

He received special recognition for his reports on the rotting state of the abandoned Nyinahin Sports complex in the Atwima Mponua District, Ghana.

Announcing the great news and celebrating their student on X (formerly Twitter), KNUST indicated that Clinton came fourth at the end of the competition.

"His work was among 35 percent of the total qualified works, from more than 1,890 submissions from a recorded number of 141 countries. At the event, Clinton's work was among the top 5 stories under the broadcasting category for young reporters," the tweet said.

Netizens praise Clinton

Netizens who saw the post were delighted over the great news. They took to the comment section to congratulate the young man.

@The Wonder Kid wrote:

"Congratulations Okatakyie Clinton Yeboah."

@Qwobby Clinton wrote:

"Proud of you mate."

Logan Ohene Amoako

@Qweku_cupid wrote:

"There are schools and there's KNUST."

Gifty_Arthur wrote:

"Congrats Fam."

Certified Introvert wrote:

"Congratulations to him."

@Enock Mensah wrote:

"Great."

@JoystickGoddey wrote:

"Amazing."

Source: YEN.com.gh