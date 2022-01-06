A man has managed to spark massive conversations among netizens after taking to social media to explain how his finances are managed

In a video, he shared that all his income goes directly into his wife's bank account

The man in love also revealed that he gets a weekly allowance from his partner

A young husband who seems to have complete trust in his wife has taken to social media to share how his partner manages all the finances in the house.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on a Facebook page called Wedding Digest had the man sharing that all the money he makes from his various businesses go directly in his wife's account and she is in full control of them.

He also revealed that he receives a weekly allowance from the wife and is very fine with it.

Many who saw the video had a lot to say about it.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the comments below;

Precious Andrews replied:

Opizzle piano wrote:

Women are saying its sweet,how many of you women can hand over your salary to your hubby laslas what we demand from the other person we ourselves can't even do same back.If you can't do what you demand from ur hubby/ wife back to him/her then oga/madam you are a scam

Oleka Vivian commented:

That means you married a prudent wife and you love your wife selflessly

Mirian Odiaka said:

Na woman wey get sense man dey do this kind thing for. This is a whole new level of commitment and trust. He trust her sense of judgement, that is why he can give her all his money to manage. How many women have sense beyond Brazilian hair and makeup?? How many women are wise enough to know investment trends and how to go about it?? Before you start praying for a man like this, first have sense....I come in peace

From Lindah Mulenga Moyo:

The best husband you are... God Bless this couple for the understanding, trust n respect between them.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young lady stirred massive reactions with a viral video where she talked about who pays the bills in her relationship.

She stated that all the cheques she makes go straight into her man's account as he handles all their expenses.

The lady stated that the decision was taken so that all their money can be in one place. She added that the man gives her an allowance of $100 a week and she could always get more if she asks for it.

