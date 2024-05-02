Gospel musician Diana Hamilton has released some red-carpet-inspired photos on Instagram to usher her fans into the new month

The celebrity mother looked incredible in the gold glittering dress with stylish long-sleeves for her photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Diana Hamilton's outstanding new look and hairstyle

Ghanaian musician Diana Hamilton has shared some powerful messages while slaying in a custom-made dress on Instagram.

The fashion entrepreneur wore a stylish ensemble designed by a rising fashion designer for her viral photoshoot.

Diana Hamilton and her husband look stunning together. Photo credit: @dianahamilton.

Diana Hamilton wore a voluminous curly hairstyle and mild makeup while rocking a long-sleeve dress with long train side ruffles.

The award-winning gospel singer modelled in elegant, sparkly sling-back high heels to complete her look.

Diana Hamilton shared the photos on Instagram with this caption;

In this new month, the Grace of God will set you apart. God will confuse your enemies.

They will marvel at how you keep coming back, how you keep growing and how you keep flourishing when they thought they had buried you. When they wonder why you keep flourishing,

This should be your answer: NEWS FLASH!!!.I AM THE SEED THAT FLOURISHES IN THE SOIL AND IT IS THE DOING OF THE LORD

Check out the photos below;

Diana Hamilton looks regal in a blue puff-sleeve dress

Diana Hamilton looked fabulous in a blue puff sleeves design with glittering sequin fabric. The songstress wore beautiful matching earrings and a simple ponytail hairstyle to complete her look.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Diana Hamilton's stunning outfits

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

naa_yemo stated:

Amen

glory_me_akosuah stated:

Aaaaamen oo

Paakwesiabiram stated:

Amen!!!!!. God bless you so much mama❤️❤️❤️

unique_yeboah stated:

Last slide❤️

ama_worayewaa stated:

Omg Auntie D!!!!

Otismadaline stated:

Happy New Month

itz_senamens stated:

God bless you mama

Cillacillz stated:

Micheal’s mum

Gracekashison stated:

Love your heel mama❤️

um_diva2_ stated:

Amen

leave_kay_alone stated:

Looking good mama

exhibiting_mummys_recipes Stated:

Happy New Month

Mznaamomo stated:

Amen...It will be the doing of the Lord

iamklaudya_adjay stated:

Waaayyyyy too beautiful .. Amen and Amen , May God continue to confuse our enemies

Diana Hamilton Looks Classy In Shiny Tassel Sleeves Dress To Celebrate Her Birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Diana Hamilton, a well-known female artist who created a new birthday fashion trend.

The mother of twins looked stunning with haircuts and immaculate makeup. Diana Hamilton's birthday images have generated comments from various Ghanaian celebrities and influencers.

