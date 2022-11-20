A young lady has managed to wow many social media users after a video of her undergoing surgery surfaced

The goal of the procedure, which was to create artificial dimples for her, got many wondering if that was necessary

Some netizens who came across the post took the opportunity to appreciate God for gifting them with natural dimples

A gorgeous lady who wanted to enhance her already existing beauty chose to undergo surgery for dimples, but many seem to not be in support of that.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @bcrworldwide had the young lady prepped for surgery, lying down for the artificial dimples to be created for her. She showed the final look at the end of the video.

Young lady at the theatre getting fake dimples created for her Photo credit: @bcrworldwide

@bcrworldwide shared the post with the caption;

Wahala be like artificial dimples

Many reactions have been shared since the video surfaced online. At the time of this publication, close to 200 reactions and almost 20 comments have been gathered.

Netizens react to young lady's artificial dimple surgery

@ihienkonye_1993:

I God thank mine is free .

@artistrybysommie complimented her:

It’s beautiful

@xterbee wrote:

So we wey get am free of charge should be grateful

From @lightskin_oma:

And God gave me free of charge

Watch the full video linked here.

