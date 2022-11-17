An elderly woman has recently been surprised by her daughter and her reaction in a video was priceless

The daughter who had been living abroad for seven good years chose to come down to visit her mother in honour of her birthday

The emotional video got many internet users who have lost their parents to death wishing that they were still around

A gorgeous young woman has made her mother's special day extra joyous after traveling all the way from abroad to celebrate with her.

Mother and daughter finally reuniting after 7 years Photo credit: @savistitch/TikTok

The TikTok post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of @savistitch had the young girl seated on a bed as she waited for her mother to enter the room. Upon entering the elder woman struggled to recognise who it was and hence kept coming closer and closer to see who it was.

She screamed at the top of her voice as she finally recognized her daughter and hopped on her to give her the biggest hug. The adorable video got many on social media very emotional online. At the time of this publication, almost 59,000 likes with 2,700 comments and 364 shares have been racked up.

Netizens react to the elderly woman getting surprised on her birthday by her abroad-based daughter

@kelvinclyf wrote:

this made me sad I wanted to go home early this year to surprise my Dad but he died early this year ‍♂️

@jidex4u replied:

Mama was like where did I know this girl for a minute.

@ikechukwuka teased:

The next day she will send you to wash plate lol! I kept smiling none stop

@julietabooki replied:

I don't know y am tearing I HV no mother since 2008(died)... long live to your mother

From @uyiiiiiiii:

That's how my mom waka pass me at the airport she saw me ooo look at me but she didn't recognize me it's me that na stop her say were you dey go

@slimy_cashbabe said:

Awww! can't wait to surprise my mum ❤️❤️By God grace ❤️

The full video has been linked below;

